WCS High School Students Win Short Story Contest

WCS high school students are showing off their electrifying writing abilities.

Students at several high schools around the district competed in this year’s Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) Washington Youth Tour Creative Writing Contest. After receiving information throughout the year, the students were tasked with writing a story about how electric cooperatives connect their communities with power, information and opportunities.

Centennial High’s David Moore earned first place. From Franklin High, Jacob Myers claimed first place for his school; Emma Norman and Leah Whitfield were both named runners-up. Jaden Vongsamphanh won first place at Nolensville High. At Summit High, Zakary Bolik took first and Natalie McGarrity was named the runner-up. Even WCS Online students got involved. Caley Chapman was named the winner, and Jessica Hall was named the runner-up.

Winners of the contest receive a $1,000 scholarship prize plus $100 for their stories, and the runners-up receive $100. Usually, the contest prize includes a trip to Washington, D.C. Due to current circumstances, that trip was canceled and replaced with the scholarship.