6 Live Shows this Week- April 29, 2024

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1The Postal Service
Monday, April 29, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This extraordinary live run celebrates the 20th anniversary of each band’s seminal 2003 album, The Postal Service’s RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie’s RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism – two classics released within a mere eight months of one another, and created with a total recording budget of just $20k. Indie rock quartet Slow Pulp is set to support each night of the tour.
Find tickets here.
2Tracy Lawerence
Saturday, May 4, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Country crooner, Tracy Lawerence will be at The Ryman this week. With new music to be released this year, you might get a sample of some yet to be released songs at this concert.
Find tickets here.
3Morgan Wallen
Thursday – Saturday, May 2-4, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Morgan Wallen will perform at Nissan Stadium for three nights this week. Special guests for the tour will be Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins.
Find tickets here.
4Stephen Day
Thursday, May 2, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Stephen Day is a Georgia native, and Nashville resident. The modern crooner has been growing his fanbase since debuting with his 2015 EP “Undergrad Romance and the Moses in Me” as a sophomore in college. Since then he’s released three projects including a pandemic EP, “Original Songs and Sound” (2020) and two full length albums: “Guess I’m Grown Now” (2019) and “The Shapes I’m In” (2021).
Find tickets here.
5T Bone Barrett
Friday, May 3, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
When T Bone Burnett was making his new record The Other Side, he was thinking a lot about “you.”“I was reading a news story that some shocking percentage of number one hit songs had the word you in the title,” says the Oscar -and Grammy-winning composer-producer-songwriter well known for his work with everyone from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss to Brandi Carlile to Elton John and on iconic soundtracks including O Brother Where Art Thou and Walk the Line.
Find tickets here.
6Music of Pink Floyd with Nashville Symphony
Sunday, May 5, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
Join the Nashville Symphony for the Music of Pink Floyd at Ascend Amphitheater.
Find tickets here.