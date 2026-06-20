6/20/26: Overcast Skies With Morning Low of 63, High of 84 Expected, Clear Tonight With Low of 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 63.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are calm at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, the forecast indicates a high of 83.8°F and a low of 63.1°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 4.8 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. The day will continue to be overcast.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.9°F under a clear sky, with winds decreasing to around 2.4 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%, indicating a dry evening ahead.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
63°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:07pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|84°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|89°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|69°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|84°F
|66°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter