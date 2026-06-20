6/20/26: Overcast Skies With Morning Low of 63, High of 84 Expected, Clear Tonight With Low of 73

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:50 AM show a temperature of 63.7°F with an overcast sky. Winds are calm at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, the forecast indicates a high of 83.8°F and a low of 63.1°F. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 4.8 mph, with a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%. The day will continue to be overcast.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.9°F under a clear sky, with winds decreasing to around 2.4 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 1%, indicating a dry evening ahead.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 63°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 84°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 89°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Monday 79°F 69°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 83°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 66°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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