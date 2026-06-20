North Italia’s New Cocktails Taste Like Summer Nostalgia — S’mores, Ice Pops and More

Launching next month on July 3 and running through September 7, North Italia is adding a bit of nostalgia to its beverage menu this year with the debut of “Forever Young,” featuring a limited edition. More Eat & Drink News

Think s’mores by the campfire and ice pops on a hot summer day. These nostalgia-inspired cocktails lean into the memories of everyone’s favorite summertime flavors and carefree energy.

Here is the list of the limited summer cocktails.

Dreamsicle Margarita – Casamigos Blanco, Aperol, orange, vanilla

S’more Please – Basil Hayden bourbon, Amaro Nonino, cacao, toasted marshmallow

Capri Punch – Nikka vodka, Aperol, mango, pineapple, Luxardo cherry, fresh lemon

Orange Slice (N/A) – orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, oat milk

Inspired by the post-game orange slices of youth soccer and timed to the summer’s biggest global sporting stage!

Inspired by the post-game orange slices of youth soccer and timed to the summer’s biggest global sporting stage! Available only at North Italia Franklin:

Neon Apple – ciroc apple, fiorente, melon, pineapple, lemon