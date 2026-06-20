Henry Gregory Davis, Sr., age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2026, after a long and well-lived life.

Born on April 18, 1930, in Smyrna, Tennessee, he grew up in rural Rutherford County. He attended Clemson University, the University of Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering. He proudly served as an officer in the United States Army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. As a member of the Airborne Artillery, he completed thirty parachute jumps and earned his Senior Airborne Wings.

Following his military service, he worked at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) in rocket engine testing and quality control during the Apollo-era Saturn V program. His career later included the restaurant industry and the sign business, which took him across the United States.

He married Nancy Sue Crosslin on July 2, 1955. Together they built a life, raised three children, and shared 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. In 1973, he brought his family to Franklin, where he opened the third location of Crosslin Supply Co. Founded in 1933, the family business remained an important part of his life until retirement in 2007. During those years, he worked alongside family, employees, contractors, and customers, many of whom became lifelong friends.

A dedicated civic leader, he served as President of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin Noon Rotary. He also served on the boards of Bank of College Grove, Bank of Franklin, and Williamson County Bank and was honored as a two-time Paul Harris Fellow. Known for his sense of humor, he loved telling stories, traveling, fishing, dancing, playing poker, and spending time with family. He enjoyed conversation, practical jokes, and connecting with people wherever he went. He was a Vol for Life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Crosslin Davis; parents, Arthur Davis and Ruby McKnight Thompson; brother, William A. “Buddy” Davis; son-in-law, James Henry “Jim” Wauford, Jr.; and grandson, Michael Davis Wauford.

He is survived by his son, Henry Gregory “Greg” Davis, Jr.; daughters, Diane Davis Wauford and Susan Davis Smith; grandchildren, William (Lia) Davis, Katherine (Seth) Vaughn, Mark Wauford, Davis (Kari) Smith, and Sara (Gerrit) Hale; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Annalee, and Lane Davis; Benjamin and James Smith; Logan and Jacob Hale; and Levi and Patrick Vaughn.

Active pallbearers will be William Davis, Aiden Davis, Gerrit Hale, Davis Smith, Seth Vaughn, and Mark Wauford. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Adams and members of Franklin Noon Rotary.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, and from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating and remarks by Kenneth “Coon” Victory. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Noon Rotary. Arrangements are under the care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tennessee, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.