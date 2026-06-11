Home Weather 6/11/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures, High of 90.3 with Light Winds

6/11/26: Clear Skies and Warm Temperatures, High of 90.3 with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 89.4°F with a wind speed of 10.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 90.3°F while the low was 71.4°F. Winds were forecasted to peak at 12.2 mph during the day. As we move into the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 77°F tonight with winds calming to 8.8 mph, and skies remaining clear. The chance of precipitation tonight is low at 1%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening and overnight hours.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
71°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 93°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 90°F 71°F Overcast
Friday 86°F 73°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 84°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Sunday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Monday 69°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 75°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light
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