5 Nashville Restaurants to Try For Valentine’s Day

1. Ellington’s Mid way Bar & Grill
401 Union Street, Nashville
Starting Thursday, Feb. 13, Ellington’s will be offering the regular menu alongside Chef’s choice of Valentine’s Day Specials. Friday, treat your special someone to a 5-course pre-fixe tasting menu for $75 with an optional $35 beverage pairing. Reservations seated before 5 p.m. will be priced at $60 per person. Chef specials will continue through Saturday and live music will fill the room each night beginning at 5 p.m.
Make a reservation here.
2. O-Ku Nashville
81 Van Buren Street, Nashville
Celebrate the day O-Ku-style! Head to Germantown’s authentic Asian cuisine for a romantic evening and enjoy $150 omakase for 2, Valentine’s roll and specialty cocktails. Bonus: looking for a Galentine’s Day spot? Grab your girls and head to happy hour for ½ off rolls from 5-7 p.m.!
Make a reservation here.
3. Char
3988 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
Toast to the day of love over a romantic steak dinner and cocktails in the piano bar. Char will be offering the regular menu alongside chef specials like ribeye with whipped potatoes, asparagus and jumbo shrimp – just $41.
Make a reservation here.
4. Etch
303 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Treat your special someone to a night out in the heart of downtown Nashville. Chef Deb Paquette will be presenting a 4-course prix fixe menu for $95 with an optional $45 wine pairing. Some of the options for the meal include saffron parsnip bisque and tuna crudo for starters. Entree choices are scallops, filet, lamb chop, halibut, and farro risotto.
View the menu and book a reservation here.
5. Amerigo
1656 Westgate Circle, Brentwood
1920 West End Avenue, Nashville
What’s better on Valentine’s Day than a romantic Italian dinner? Amerigo is offering a variety of steak and seafood specials all weekend long at both locations. Don’t forget to top off your date night with the restaurant’s infamous Strawberry Tiramisu.
Make a reservation here.