5 Nashville Restaurants to Try For Valentine’s Day

4. Etch

303 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Treat your special someone to a night out in the heart of downtown Nashville. Chef Deb Paquette will be presenting a 4-course prix fixe menu for $95 with an optional $45 wine pairing. Some of the options for the meal include saffron parsnip bisque and tuna crudo for starters. Entree choices are scallops, filet, lamb chop, halibut, and farro risotto.

View the menu and book a reservation here.