5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Grand Ole Opry with Luke Combs
Tuesday, February 11, 7 p – 9:30 p
Grand Ole Opry House, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous. The Grand Ole Opry has two shows on Tuesday night featuring Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Dale Watson, Jimmie Allen and Maggie Rose. If you missed Luke Combs show at Bridgestone because it sold out so quickly, here’s your chance to see him in Nashville.
Buy tickets here.
2. Kids Night on Broadway: Blue Man Group
Wednesday, February 12, 7:30 p & Saturday, February 15, 2 p
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Come to Wednesday night or Saturday’s matinee performance of Blue Man Group for Kids Night/Day on Broadway! Starting 90 minutes before the show, there will be activities for kids of all ages in the lobby PLUS tickets are buy one get one free. Buy now before they are gone! February 12 at 7:30 pm February 15 at 2 pm
Buy tickets here.
3. BlissBliss at Mockingbird Theater
Thursday, February 13, 7 p
Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Renee Garcia and Lang Bliss drive the soulful, sophisticated pop group BlissBliss.
Their musical gene pool includes artists from Sting, Steely Dan and Swing Out Sister to Joni Mitchell and John Mayer.
Both are veteran performers of tours, shows and recording sessions with world-renowned artists such as Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and Michael McDonald and they’ve performed everywhere from the Grammy’s to prisons.
Buy tickets here.
4. A. R Cash at Capitol Theatre
Friday, February 14, 8 p
Capitol Theatre, 110 West Main, Lebanon
The award-winning tribute to Johnny & June live at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, TN for a special Valentine’s Day edition of their hit show. Recently named International Tribute Artist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards, Aaron Prociuk founded A.R CASH in 2013 as a stylistically authentic tribute to Johnny Cash from the ’50s & ’60s. With the addition of internationally acclaimed singer Ashley Robertson paying tribute to June Carter Cash the duo charms audiences with solid yet playful performances of beloved hits like Folsom Prison Blues, Wildwood Flower, Jackson and more while sharing the history of Johnny and June’s lives, love and music.
Buy tickets here.
5. Valentine’s Day with Patti LaBelle
Friday, February 14, 8 p
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place, Nashville
Treat your sweetheart to an unforgettable Valentine’s experience as the “Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle, returns to the Schermerhorn. Be there as this multi-GRAMMY® winner is joined by your Nashville Symphony to showcase her sultry soprano on hits from an iconic 50-plus year career.
Buy tickets here.