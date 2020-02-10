5 Concerts to Attend this Week

3. BlissBliss at Mockingbird Theater

Thursday, February 13, 7 p

Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Renee Garcia and Lang Bliss drive the soulful, sophisticated pop group BlissBliss.

Their musical gene pool includes artists from Sting, Steely Dan and Swing Out Sister to Joni Mitchell and John Mayer.

Both are veteran performers of tours, shows and recording sessions with world-renowned artists such as Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, and Michael McDonald and they’ve performed everywhere from the Grammy’s to prisons.

Buy tickets here.