WCS Students Speak Out at Forensics Invitational

The talented speech and debate students in Williamson County have another successful invitational under their belts.
Students from Brentwood, Independence, Ravenwood and Summit high schools competed in the Dr. Kathy Ligon Invitational January 25.
Students competed in various categories, including Prose, Storytelling and Public Forum Debate, to earn points. Ravenwood High School earned the most points in the competition and won the sweepstakes award.
The students who placed in the top seven of their categories are listed below:
Dramatic Interpretation
- First: Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High
Duo Interpretation
- First: Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian, Ravenwood High
- Second: Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Lily Wilson and Sriya Kondapavaluru, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Isabelle Araujo and Victoria Araujo, Brentwood High
Duo Interpretation
- First: Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Ravenwood High
Extemporaneous Speaking
- Second: Anna Sullivan, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Sidharth Babu, Brentwood High
- Fifth: Maggie Beth Kimbro, Summit High
- Sixth: Madeleine Jones, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Molly Kimbro, Summit High
Humorous Interpretation
- First: Fallon O’Donnell, Ravenwood High
- Second: Shreesha Yelameli, Ravenwood High
- Third: Gavin Brock, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Cassandra Swindle, Brentwood High
Impromptu Speaking
- Fourth: Samantha Dreussi, Independence High
- Fifth: Makayla Frisse, Independence High
Informative Speaking
- Fourth: Claire Hopfensperger, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Raka Mukherjee, Ravenwood High
Original Oratory
- Second: Kerigan Moore, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Sanjana Sitaram, Brentwood High
Poetry Interpretation
- First: Lauren Latimore, Brentwood High
Program Oral Interpretation
- Second: Sriya Kondapavaluru, Ravenwood High
- Third: Jirayu Paueksakon, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High
Prose
- Second: Olivia Williams, Ravenwood High
- Third: Kendal Kocian, Ravenwood High
Storytelling
- First: Lily Wilson, Ravenwood High
- Third: Fallon O’Donnell, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Hannah Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High
Public Forum Debate
- First: Eshani Mehta and Ash Huang, Ravenwood High
- Second: Nick Forster-Benson and Hayden Teeter, Ravenwood High
- Third: William Fiechtl and Daniel Chen, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Manavi Bajpal and Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Rohan Gupta and Christopher Alley, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Ananya Varshney and Nitya Yelliah, Brentwood High