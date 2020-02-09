WCS Students Speak Out at Forensics Invitational

The talented speech and debate students in Williamson County have another successful invitational under their belts.

Students from Brentwood, Independence, Ravenwood and Summit high schools competed in the Dr. Kathy Ligon Invitational January 25.

Students competed in various categories, including Prose, Storytelling and Public Forum Debate, to earn points. Ravenwood High School earned the most points in the competition and won the sweepstakes award.

The students who placed in the top seven of their categories are listed below:

Dramatic Interpretation First: Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High Duo Interpretation First: Gavin Brock and Kendal Kocian, Ravenwood High

Second: Ian Brown and Edward Lee, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Lily Wilson and Sriya Kondapavaluru, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Isabelle Araujo and Victoria Araujo, Brentwood High Extemporaneous Speaking Second: Anna Sullivan, Brentwood High

Fourth: Sidharth Babu, Brentwood High

Fifth: Maggie Beth Kimbro, Summit High

Sixth: Madeleine Jones, Brentwood High

Seventh: Molly Kimbro, Summit High Humorous Interpretation First: Fallon O’Donnell, Ravenwood High

Second: Shreesha Yelameli, Ravenwood High

Third: Gavin Brock, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Cassandra Swindle, Brentwood High Impromptu Speaking Fourth: Samantha Dreussi, Independence High

Fifth: Makayla Frisse, Independence High Informative Speaking Fourth: Claire Hopfensperger, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Raka Mukherjee, Ravenwood High Original Oratory Second: Kerigan Moore, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Sanjana Sitaram, Brentwood High Poetry Interpretation First: Lauren Latimore, Brentwood High Program Oral Interpretation Second: Sriya Kondapavaluru, Ravenwood High

Third: Jirayu Paueksakon, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Natalie Porter, Ravenwood High Prose Second: Olivia Williams, Ravenwood High

Third: Kendal Kocian, Ravenwood High Storytelling First: Lily Wilson, Ravenwood High

Third: Fallon O’Donnell, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Hannah Bhattacharya, Ravenwood High Public Forum Debate First: Eshani Mehta and Ash Huang, Ravenwood High

Second: Nick Forster-Benson and Hayden Teeter, Ravenwood High

Third: William Fiechtl and Daniel Chen, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Manavi Bajpal and Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Rohan Gupta and Christopher Alley, Brentwood High

Sixth: Ananya Varshney and Nitya Yelliah, Brentwood High