5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Becky Buller Band

Friday, March 6, 9 p

Station Inn, 402 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer from St. James who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music.

She is a two-time Grammy award-winning songwriter and an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner who made bluegrass music history in 2016 by becoming the first artist ever to win in both instrumental and vocal categories, as well as the first female to win Fiddle Player Of The Year. Touring extensively with the Becky Buller Band, she recently released Crêpe Paper Heart, her fourth solo album and her second recording on the Dark Shadow Recording label. It reached #1 on the August 2018 Bluegrass Unlimited magazine Top 15 Bluegrass Albums chart.

Tickets are first-come, first-serve at the door for $15.