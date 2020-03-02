5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Becky Buller Band
Friday, March 6, 9 p
Station Inn, 402 12th Avenue South, Nashville
Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer from St. James who has traversed the globe performing bluegrass music.
She is a two-time Grammy award-winning songwriter and an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award winner who made bluegrass music history in 2016 by becoming the first artist ever to win in both instrumental and vocal categories, as well as the first female to win Fiddle Player Of The Year. Touring extensively with the Becky Buller Band, she recently released Crêpe Paper Heart, her fourth solo album and her second recording on the Dark Shadow Recording label. It reached #1 on the August 2018 Bluegrass Unlimited magazine Top 15 Bluegrass Albums chart.
Tickets are first-come, first-serve at the door for $15.
2. Dan + Shay at Bridgestone
Friday, March 6 – Saturday, March 7, both shows begin at 7 p
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
This will be Dan + Shay’s first headlining show. With an overwhelming demand for tickets, they added a second show. The country duo will kick off their tour in Nashville with special guests Band Camino and Ingrid Andress. With their hit song “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber climbing the charts, we can only wonder if Bieber will make a special appearance at their show.
Limited tickets remain to both shows. Buy tickets here.
3. Revelry at Hop Springs
Friday, March 6, 7:30 p
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
Revelry, live at Hop Springs, is having a free show for all ages on Friday night. Live rock n roll, craft beer specials, food truck, and more. New five-piece rock n roll band out of Murfreesboro. Slingin’ southern rock n roll with a mix of country.
FREE Show.
4. Who Knew Presents Women Who Rock
Wednesday, March 5, 6:30 p
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Women’s History Month is in March which coincides with Women Who Rock event. Join in on March 5 at City Winery Nashville as we celebrate an incredible lineup of highly accomplished female music executives. The lineup includes the following.
- Portia Sabin- President of the Music Business Association
- Susan Stewart – Senior Director, South Region at The Recording Academy
- Beville Dunkerley- Head of Country Music at Pandora
- Beverly Keel- Dean of the College of Media & Entertainment at MTSU
- Devon O’Day- Broadcaster, Author, Brand Coach
- Samantha Saturn- Chief Marketing Officer at SESAC
- Heather McBee (emcee) – VP of Operations at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center
- Katie Pruitt- special musical guest, Rounder recording artist
Buy tickets here.
5. Ryan Nicholson at Whiskey Room Live
Saturday, March 7, 7 p – 10 p
Whiskey Room Live, at Kings Bowl, 1910 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
Enjoy an evening of live music with Singer/Songwriter Ryan Nicholson. A 2019 finalist in the 14th annual Empower Posi Awards (Hang A Sign From The Moon). Top 40 fans of Jason Mraz, Bruno Mars, Train, American Authors, Adele, Pink Floyd, Jeff Buckley and more will be delighted and encouraged to sing along with Nicholson. Nicholson will perform his current Apple Radio single “90 in a 45”, now available on all streaming platforms.
Ticket at the door are $20. Or Buy tickets here.