Under the Sea with Independence High

Go under the sea with Ariel and her friends in Independence High’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Become part of Ariel’s world and follow along as she meets Prince Eric and clashes with the sea witch, Ursula. The show runs from March 5 through March 8. Tickets may be purchased online at the school’s Go Fan page.

Tickets cost $10 per person and $18 for reserved seating when purchased online. General admission at the door will cost $15.

Dates and showtimes are listed below:

March 5 at 7 p.m.

March 6 at 7 p.m.

March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

March 8 at 2 p.m.