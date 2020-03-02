Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this March 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.

1 New on Netflix: March 2020 Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2020. Highlights this month include Ozark Season 3, On My Block Season 3, Feel Good, and Ugly Delicious. Read More 2 Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020 New year, new Original Series, Comedy Specials, and more! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020. Read More 3 Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2020 From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in March 2020. Read More 4 Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March 2020 Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020. Read More