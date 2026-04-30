Home Weather 4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 64 and low of 49; current...

4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 64 and low of 49; current temp 63, light winds, no precipitation expected tonight.

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 62.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming from the southeast at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F and the low was 49.3°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 52°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds up to 6.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect. Conditions are expected to remain stable, with temperatures remaining within a comfortable range throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear
Monday 72°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 70°F 53°F Overcast
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