4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 64 and low of 49; current temp 63, light winds, no precipitation expected tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 62.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming from the southeast at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F and the low was 49.3°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 52°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds up to 6.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, maintaining the overcast conditions.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect. Conditions are expected to remain stable, with temperatures remaining within a comfortable range throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 49°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast Friday 65°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 41°F Mainly clear Monday 72°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 70°F 53°F Overcast

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