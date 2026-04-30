4/30/26: Overcast with a high of 64 and low of 49; current temp 63, light winds, no precipitation expected tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 62.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming from the southeast at 6.8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F and the low was 49.3°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 52°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds up to 6.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, maintaining the overcast conditions.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect. Conditions are expected to remain stable, with temperatures remaining within a comfortable range throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|72°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter