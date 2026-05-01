4/30/26: Partly Cloudy With Temps Ranging From 49 to 64, Currently 54 With Clear Skies and Light Winds

Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 53.6°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high reached 63.7°F with a low of 49.3°F. Winds during the day were stronger, peaking at 14.2 mph, but conditions have calmed this evening, with wind speeds expected to increase slightly to a maximum of 6.5 mph overnight. Tonight’s low is forecasted to be around 52°F, with a clear sky and a 0% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions will remain stable overnight, promoting a mild evening ahead.
Today's Details
High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|43°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|73°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|67°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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