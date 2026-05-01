Home Weather 4/30/26: Partly Cloudy With Temps Ranging From 49 to 64, Currently 54...

4/30/26: Partly Cloudy With Temps Ranging From 49 to 64, Currently 54 With Clear Skies and Light Winds

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 53.6°F with a light wind from the northwest at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high reached 63.7°F with a low of 49.3°F. Winds during the day were stronger, peaking at 14.2 mph, but conditions have calmed this evening, with wind speeds expected to increase slightly to a maximum of 6.5 mph overnight. Tonight’s low is forecasted to be around 52°F, with a clear sky and a 0% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions will remain stable overnight, promoting a mild evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
49°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 43°F Rain: slight
Sunday 65°F 40°F Clear sky
Monday 73°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light
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