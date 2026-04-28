4/28/26: Moderate Tornado Watch, Drizzle This Morning; High 82, Low 64.6, Wind 12-16 MPH, Heavy Rain Expected Today

Tornado Watch TORNADO WATCH 167 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD DAVIDSON GILES HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY PERRY RUTHERFORD SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, AND WAYNESBORO.

Moderate Tornado Watch remains in effect until 5 AM CDT for Williamson County and surrounding areas.

Currently, at 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66.7°F with a wind speed of 12.9 mph. Light drizzle has resulted in 0.01 inches of precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 82°F and a low of 64.6°F. Wind gusts may reach up to 16 mph, and there is a significant precipitation chance of 94%, with expected totals around 4.68 inches throughout the day, indicating potential heavy rainfall.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 64.6°F and wind speeds decreasing to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight drops to 35%.

Residents should remain cautious and stay informed regarding the ongoing Moderate Tornado Watch as conditions may change rapidly.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 65°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 94% chance · 4.68 in Now 67°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 65°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 70°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 64°F 48°F Overcast Friday 64°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 60°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 62°F 39°F Mainly clear Monday 70°F 44°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>