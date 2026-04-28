Home Weather 4/28/26: Moderate Tornado Watch, Drizzle This Morning; High 82, Low 64.6, Wind...

4/28/26: Moderate Tornado Watch, Drizzle This Morning; High 82, Low 64.6, Wind 12-16 MPH, Heavy Rain Expected Today

By
Source Staff
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Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH 167 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD DAVIDSON GILES HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY PERRY RUTHERFORD SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, AND WAYNESBORO.

From 2026-04-28T08:18:00+00:00 · until 2026-04-28T10:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Tornado Watch remains in effect until 5 AM CDT for Williamson County and surrounding areas.

Currently, at 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66.7°F with a wind speed of 12.9 mph. Light drizzle has resulted in 0.01 inches of precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast predicts a high of 82°F and a low of 64.6°F. Wind gusts may reach up to 16 mph, and there is a significant precipitation chance of 94%, with expected totals around 4.68 inches throughout the day, indicating potential heavy rainfall.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 64.6°F and wind speeds decreasing to 14.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight drops to 35%.

Residents should remain cautious and stay informed regarding the ongoing Moderate Tornado Watch as conditions may change rapidly.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
94% chance · 4.68 in
Now
67°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 65°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 70°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 64°F 48°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 60°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 62°F 39°F Mainly clear
Monday 70°F 44°F Drizzle: light
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