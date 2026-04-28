Julian Buchanan Wells, Jr., age 88, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on April 23, 2026.

Julian was born on December 19, 1937 in Columbia, TN to the late Julian Buchanan Wells, Sr. and late Sara “Sally” Pillow Cowie Wells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Zoë Forrest Leufkens Wells.

Julian was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN. In 1959 he entered the United States Air Force as a private and was selected to attend Yale University to become a Chinese linguist with the Air Force Security Service. He went on to receive his BA in Political Science from San Francisco State and became an Intelligence officer, and then earned his MS in International Affairs from University of Southern Illinois. He served numerous tours in Vietnam, also served in Japan, Okinawa, Thailand, England, Germany, and many US States. During his time in Vietnam he earned the Bronze Star, while earning other medals of Commendation and honors throughout his Air Force career. Julian retired as a Major in 1979 declining a promotion to Lt. Colonel. He and Zoe then moved their family to Brentwood, TN.

Julian’s civilian career began in Nashville, TN as the Director of Personnel for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, after which he went on to become a management consultant. He went on to acquire his own business in Columbia, TN, in sales and service of home medical equipment throughout nine middle Tennessee counties. From this company he created CareNet of Tennessee, a network of similar businesses throughout the state of Tennessee. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbia.

Julian was an active member of the Brentwood community for 48 years, and involved in civic affairs of the then growing Brentwood. He was a member of Brentwood Country Club and organizer of the Senior Golfers. Julian was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Genesis Class.

His greatest joy was dancing with his wife Zoë, and living and traveling around the world with Zoë and his children. Playing golf at St. Andrews in Scotland, finally getting a “hole in one”, and completing 90% of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama are fond highlights. In 2019 Julian was able to visit Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Julian is survived by his children, Catherine Zoë (Johnny) Ariemma of Dahlonega, GA, Julian B. Wells, III of Gulfport, Mississippi, Elizabeth Marie Wells of Los Angeles, CA, Richard Forrest (Kathy) Wells, Sr. of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth (Durant) Wright, Caroline Grace (Andrew) Werkheiser, John Austin Wells, SSgt Alexander Forrest (Alecia) Wells, Richard Forrest Wells, Jr., Evelyn Mae Wells, Aidan Buchanan Wells, Owen George Wells; great grandchildren, Haig Andrew Werkheiser, Julian Buchanan Wright, Blaise Alan Werkheiser, Éva Zoe Wells; siblings, Trammell Pillow (Lynn) Wells, and Mary Pillow Kirk, and many nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating his life on May 4, 2026 with visitation at 12:00 and service at 1:00 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help wounded veterans at woundedwarriorproject.org.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.