10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in May 2026

May is bringing the heat to HBO Max with a killer lineup of new originals, blockbuster arrivals, and some seriously compelling documentaries. Whether you’re into action sequels, true crime mysteries, or award-winning indie films, this month has you covered. Full May 2026 Schedule!

1. A Complete Unknown (May 27)

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan. That’s it, that’s the pitch. This highly anticipated biopic has been generating Oscar buzz since before it even hit theaters, and now it’s finally streaming. If you missed it on the big screen, this is your chance to see what everyone’s been talking about.

2. Greenland 2: Migration (May 8)

Gerard Butler returns for the sequel to the surprise disaster hit. The first Greenland was a refreshingly grounded take on apocalyptic cinema, and this follow-up promises more tense survival action. Perfect for fans of edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

3. U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (May 12)

This HBO Original documentary goes deep inside the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team over four crucial years. With the sport’s popularity exploding in America, this behind-the-scenes look comes at the perfect time.

4. Saltburn (May 1)

Emerald Fennell’s twisted psychological thriller finally hits streaming. Barry Keoghan delivers a disturbing performance in this dark tale of obsession at an English estate. If you loved Promising Young Woman, this is essential viewing.

5. The Moment (May 29)

A24 delivers another intriguing release. While details are being kept under wraps, A24’s track record speaks for itself—when they release something, you watch it.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (May 1)

One of the best animated films of recent years arrives on HBO Max. The visuals are stunning, the story is heartfelt, and Miles Morales’ journey continues to be one of the most exciting things happening in superhero cinema.

7. Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (May 12)

This HBO Original documentary explores the intersection of fame, music, and incarceration. HBO’s true crime and music docs are always top-tier, and this one promises to be no exception.

8. The Yogurt Shop Murders (May 22)

HBO revisits one of Austin’s most infamous cold cases. This unsolved 1991 quadruple homicide has haunted investigators for decades, and HBO’s deep-dive treatment should be gripping.

9. Crazy Rich Asians (May 1)

The rom-com that broke barriers and launched careers returns to streaming. It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and it’s still one of the most entertaining movies of the past decade. Perfect for a feel-good movie night.

10. The Florida Project (May 1)

Sean Baker’s masterpiece about childhood poverty in the shadow of Disney World is a must-watch if you’ve never seen it. Willem Dafoe delivers one of his best performances, and the child actors are absolutely incredible.