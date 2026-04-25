4/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with Temps 60-79, Light Winds, Chance of Rain 14%

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility below one half mile in locally dense fog. * WHERE…Davidson, Lawrence, Macon, Maury, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, and Williamson Counties. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning for Williamson County and surrounding areas. Visibility is expected to be below one half mile in locally dense fog, potentially making driving conditions hazardous.

At 4:51 AM, the temperature in Williamson County is 60.4°F, with a light wind from the northeast at 1.8 mph. Current conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported.

For today, expect a high of 79.2°F with mostly overcast skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 8.8 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain is expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.2°F under clear skies. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The weather looks to be stable as we move into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 61°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:01am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 79°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 84°F 55°F Overcast Monday 79°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 73°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast Friday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light

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