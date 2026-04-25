4/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with Temps 60-79, Light Winds, Chance of Rain 14%

* WHAT…Visibility below one half mile in locally dense fog.
* WHERE…Davidson, Lawrence, Macon, Maury, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, and Williamson Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning for Williamson County and surrounding areas. Visibility is expected to be below one half mile in locally dense fog, potentially making driving conditions hazardous.
At 4:51 AM, the temperature in Williamson County is 60.4°F, with a light wind from the northeast at 1.8 mph. Current conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported.
For today, expect a high of 79.2°F with mostly overcast skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 8.8 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain is expected.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.2°F under clear skies. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The weather looks to be stable as we move into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|79°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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