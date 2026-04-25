Home Weather 4/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with Temps 60-79, Light Winds, Chance...

4/25/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast with Temps 60-79, Light Winds, Chance of Rain 14%

By
Source Staff
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Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility below one half mile in locally dense fog.

* WHERE…Davidson, Lawrence, Macon, Maury, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, and Williamson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-04-25T08:44:00+00:00 · until 2026-04-25T14:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CDT this morning for Williamson County and surrounding areas. Visibility is expected to be below one half mile in locally dense fog, potentially making driving conditions hazardous.

At 4:51 AM, the temperature in Williamson County is 60.4°F, with a light wind from the northeast at 1.8 mph. Current conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation reported.

For today, expect a high of 79.2°F with mostly overcast skies. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching up to 8.8 mph. There is a 14% chance of precipitation, but no measurable rain is expected.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 62.2°F under clear skies. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 8.3 mph, with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The weather looks to be stable as we move into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:01am
Sunset
7:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 79°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 77°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light
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