Wetzel’s Pretzels Offers Free Pretzels on National Wetzel Day 2026

Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating National Wetzel Day on Sunday, April 26, 2026, with free Original Pretzels available at participating locations nationwide. Guests can stop by any participating Wetzel’s Pretzels location from 3 p.m. to close to claim a complimentary fresh-baked Original Pretzel, no purchase required. This year’s celebration features a music festival-inspired theme called “Wetz Fest.” More Eat & Drink News

When Is National Wetzel Day 2026?

National Wetzel Day falls on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The free pretzel offer runs from 3 p.m. until each store’s closing time. Because closing hours vary by location, guests are encouraged to check local store hours at Wetzels.com before heading out.

What Is Wetz Fest?

Wetz Fest is the music festival-inspired theme transforming this year’s National Wetzel Day into what the brand is calling “the ultimate pretzel party.” The celebration brings high-energy vibes, festival-style fun and free fresh-baked pretzels to participating locations across the country. It’s designed to give longtime fans and new customers alike a reason to stop by for a warm snack.

How Do You Get a Free Pretzel on National Wetzel Day?

Guests simply need to visit a participating Wetzel’s Pretzels location between 3 p.m. and closing time on April 26, 2026, to receive a free Original Pretzel. No purchase is necessary to claim the deal. The offer is valid in-store only for one day.

Where Can You Find More Information?

For additional details, store locations and local hours, visit Wetzels.com or download the Wetzel’s Pretzels app for easy access to deals and ordering.

Source: Restaurant News