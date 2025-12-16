12/16/25: Clear Sky and High 50.5°F in Williamson County

At 1:45 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature clear skies with a current temperature of 50.5°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 9.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 50.5°F after starting at a low of 29.5°F early this morning. The wind speeds have peaked at 9.8 mph, aligning with current readings, and the forecast showed zero percent chance of precipitation, which held true as no rainfall has been recorded.

Moving into tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear. The temperature is set to dip to a low of 35.8°F with lighter winds reaching up to 6.5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected overnight.

These stable conditions contribute to a calm weather pattern for Williamson County. Residents can expect a continuation of clear skies and mild winds into the night, making for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today’s Details

High
51°F
Low
29°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 51°F 29°F Fog
Wednesday 56°F 34°F Overcast
Thursday 59°F 38°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 43°F 30°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 35°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

