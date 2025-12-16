12/16/25: Clear Sky and High 50.5°F in Williamson County

At 1:45 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature clear skies with a current temperature of 50.5°F. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 9.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 50.5°F after starting at a low of 29.5°F early this morning. The wind speeds have peaked at 9.8 mph, aligning with current readings, and the forecast showed zero percent chance of precipitation, which held true as no rainfall has been recorded.

Moving into tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear. The temperature is set to dip to a low of 35.8°F with lighter winds reaching up to 6.5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected overnight.

These stable conditions contribute to a calm weather pattern for Williamson County. Residents can expect a continuation of clear skies and mild winds into the night, making for a pleasant evening ahead.

Today’s Details High 51°F Low 29°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 51°F 29°F Fog Wednesday 56°F 34°F Overcast Thursday 59°F 38°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 43°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 37°F Overcast Monday 42°F 35°F Overcast

