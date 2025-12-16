Basketball Season Underway in Williamson County

December 9, 2025 – Basketball season is underway in Williamson County schools. In one of the first matchups of the season, Independence and Franklin went head-to-head in Thompson’s Station on December 2.

The IHS boys’ team defeated the Admirals by a score of 50-45. Earlier that evening, the IHS girls’ team beat Franklin 58-42.

Source: WCS

