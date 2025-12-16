Franklin Fire Department Mourns Death Of Retired Lieutenant George Sanford

The Franklin Fire Department is mourning the loss of a longtime member whose career spanned decades of service to the city.

Retired Lieutenant George Sanford died December 15. Sanford served with the Franklin Fire Department for 25 years before retiring in 2006, earning respect from colleagues and the community for his dedication and commitment to public safety.

Service arrangements have been announced. Sanford will lie in state Friday, December 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home on Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, December 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church on West Harpeth Road in Franklin. The funeral service will begin immediately afterward at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow the service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens on Nashville Highway in Columbia.

The department extended condolences to Sanford’s family, friends, and former colleagues as they honor his years of service.

