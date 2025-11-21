11/21/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, 60°F with Slight Rain Expected Today

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 8 AM CST today. As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are light at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high near 68.4°F and a low around 59.9°F. Winds could reach up to 10 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation with an expected total near 0.15 inches, suggesting slight rain. Visibility may be significantly reduced through the morning due to dense fog, making driving conditions hazardous.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 60.6°F. Winds will remain mild at up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 27%.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 36% chance · 0.15 in Now 60°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 60°F Rain: slight Saturday 64°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast Monday 65°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 49°F 36°F Overcast

