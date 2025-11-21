11/21/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, 60°F with Slight Rain Expected Today

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-21T06:16:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-21T14:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 8 AM CST today. As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 60.3°F. Winds are light at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high near 68.4°F and a low around 59.9°F. Winds could reach up to 10 mph. There is a 36% chance of precipitation with an expected total near 0.15 inches, suggesting slight rain. Visibility may be significantly reduced through the morning due to dense fog, making driving conditions hazardous.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear with a forecasted low of 60.6°F. Winds will remain mild at up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation decreases to 27%.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
36% chance · 0.15 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 60°F Rain: slight
Saturday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 49°F 36°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

