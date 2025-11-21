7 State Parks Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov. 27, and parks officials are encouraging visitors to make it a weekend getaway by booking overnight stays at lodges, cabins, and campgrounds.
Meals at Montgomery Bell State Park and Henry Horton State Park are already sold out, but people can join a wait list.
Free guided hikes will be at many parks on Friday, Nov. 28.
Here is a breakdown of the holiday offers:
David Crockett State Park
Lawrenceburg
The Restaurant at David Crockett will have a buffet with favorites such as turkey, catfish, and pumpkin pie. Reservations are not required or accepted. First-come, first-served. The entire party must be present prior to seating. The price is $32 per person, ages 4-12 $22, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.
After the meal, visitors can enjoy time on the park’s hiking trails or go fishing at the lake.
Information on booking overnight stays at the park’s cabins and campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/david-crockett.
Pickwick Landing State Park
Counce
Pickwick Landing will have lunch and dinner for Thanksgiving, with a buffet including turkey, fried chicken strips, and fruit cobblers. The price is $32 per person, ages 4-12 $22, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks. Reservations are not required but preferred for parties of six or more. Reservations are accepted through Nov. 26 at 731-689-3135.
After the meal, visitors can stroll around the park to see fall colors on any of the trails or enjoy time by the lake.
Information on booking overnight stays at the park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/pickwick-landing.
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville
The Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain will host a buffet for lunch, including turkey and southern glazed ham. Reservations are not required or accepted. The entire party must be present to be seated. The price is $32 per person, ages 4-12 $22, and ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.
After the meal, visitors can take a walk on the accessible Byrd Lake Trail or bring fishing gear for a relaxing day at the lake.
Information on booking overnight stays at the park’s cabins or campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/cumberland-mountain.
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Spencer
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls will offer a buffet for lunch including turkey, fried catfish, and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required and accepted until Nov. 24 at 423-881-2001. The price is $32 per person, ages 4-12 $22, ages 3-under free. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.
After the meal, visitors can explore some of the park’s waterfalls and enjoy the many hiking trails.
Information on booking overnight stays at the park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/fall-creek-falls.
Paris Landing State Park
Buchanan
The Restaurant at Paris Landing will host a meal with favorites including turkey, glazed ham, and cornbread dressing. Reservations are not required or accepted. The meal will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The price is $25 per plate, ages 12-under $10. Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.
After the meal, visitors can visit the park’s aviary or take a walk on trails that lead to beautiful lake views.
Information on booking a stay at the park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/paris-landing.
Montgomery Bell State Park
Burns
While reservations are full, visitors can add their names to a wait list by calling or texting 615-289-1153. Wait list applicants will receive notifications three days prior to the event. Information on booking a stay at the park’s lodge or cabins can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/montgomery-bell.
Henry Horton State Park
Chapel Hill
While reservations are full, visitors can add their names to a wait list by calling 931-364-7724. Information about booking overnight stays at the park’s lodge, cabins, or campsites can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/henry-horton.
