10/3/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 61°F, High Expected at 79°F Today

At 4:55 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.2°F. Winds are mild at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, Williamson County residents can expect a high of 79.3°F and a low tonight of 64.4°F. Conditions will remain mainly clear with maximum winds reaching up to 8.3 mph during the day, calming slightly to 4.5 mph at night. The chance of precipitation remains nearly negligible throughout the day and evening.

This evening, the clear skies will continue, ensuring a crisp and starry night ideal for outdoor evening activities. Tomorrow is projected to commence with similar conditions.

There are no weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents should enjoy the predictably pleasant weather conditions anticipated throughout the day and night of October 3, 2025.

Today’s Details High 79°F Low 59°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 6:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 79°F 59°F Mainly clear Saturday 81°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 60°F Overcast Monday 83°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 77°F 64°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 60°F Overcast

