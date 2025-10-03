Franklin Christmas Parade Names Alma McLemore as Grand Marshal

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club will once again host the annual Franklin Christmas Parade on December 6, 2025. The club has announced that Alma McLemore, executive director of the African American Heritage Society and longtime community advocate, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“Alma represents everything that is good about Franklin,” said DFRC President Steve Bacon. “Her leadership in our community is legendary and she was a unanimous selection as Grand Marshal.”

Since taking over the Christmas Parade in 2023, the DFRC has honored community icons as Grand Marshals. Retired Judge Jane Franks serve in the role in 2023 followed by Calvin and Marilyn Lehew in 2024.

Born and raised in Franklin’s historic Natchez neighborhood, McLemore has been a force in the community. She has served on numerous boards and task forces, including the Williamson County Emergency Relief Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Community Housing Partnership, WAVES, Franklin Tomorrow, Mercy Children’s Clinic, New Hope Academy, the Battle of Franklin Trust, and more. She also serves on the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission, the Franklin Housing Commission and the City Civil War Commission. She enjoyed a long career with Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and also served as a Realtor in Franklin.

The Christmas Parade will once again be held on the first Saturday in December, starting at 1 p.m., with a parade route that runs along Main Street. Chaired by DFRC members C.J. Monte and Sharon Thompson, the parade’s 2025 theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas – A Salute to Military and First Responders Who Serve Selflessly at Christmas and All Year.” The 2025 parade is sponsored by Medical House Calls.

Since its founding in 2017, the DFRC has been one of the fastest-growing Rotary Clubs in the nation, increasing membership from 61 to over 160 in just five years. DFRC was recognized as the Most Outstanding Club in District 6760 in 2021 and 2024, as well as the Premier Club in 2025. The club had previously been recognized as the District 6760 Large Club of the Year in 2018 and 2019, the DFRC’s first two years in existence. The DFRC has received numerous other recognitions including having the Franklin Christmas Parade being named as the Best New Project for a Large Club in 2023-24.

The club meets at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club now has over 160 members dedicated to serving both locally and internationally. For more information, visit www.downtownfranklinrotary.com.

