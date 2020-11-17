Young Leaders Council Names Kim James Executive Director

Young Leaders Council (YLC), the premier organization for training nonprofit board leaders, announced Kim James as its new Executive Director. James formerly served as the Grant Partnerships Manager at Tennessee SCORE and is a graduate of YLC Class 49. She replaces Lisa Shacklett, who announced her departure earlier this year.

James has extensive community relations, program management, and communications experience. She is a graduate of Fisk University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Economics before obtaining a master’s degree in business administration from Tennessee State University in 2003.

She has been recognized as a trusted community advocate and leader. In 2018, she received the Women in Leadership of Central Illinois’ Woman Leader of the Year Award. Kim is also a 2018 graduate of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership School.

“After conducting an extensive search, we are pleased to welcome Kim as our new executive director,” said Joshua Livingston, Young Leaders Council board chair. “Kim is a thoughtful, seasoned leader whose vision and energy make her the right leader for our organization. As a graduate of the program, she is deeply familiar with our mission and knows the impact our work has across our community and beyond.”

Young Leaders Council is celebrating its 35th year in 2020. As part of this year’s festivities, YLC hosted a virtual Leadership Luncheon on November 12th featuring Olympic Gold Medalist and author Scott Hamilton. The 2020 Young Leader of the Year will also be announced and honored during the event.

To learn more about Young Leaders Council and purchase tickets to this year’s Leadership Luncheon, please visit https://www. youngleaderscouncil.org/.

About Young Leaders Council

Since 1985, Young Leaders Council has trained more than 2,700 women and men to participate on the boards of nonprofit agencies. It was created by the Council of Community Services, the HCA Foundation and the United Way. More than 175 graduates enter the nonprofit community each year from five YLC classes, including two in Davidson County and three in partnership with the Junior League of Nashville, Williamson, Inc. (Chamber) and Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University. To learn more, please visitwww.youngleaderscouncil.org.