Watch Chris Stapleton’s “A Very COVID Christmas”

By
Donna Vissman
-

On a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, country artist Chris Stapleton showcased a “new” Christmas album called A Very COVID Christmas.

This fake Christmas album includes titles like “Fauci the Snowman,” “I Saw Mommy Testing Santa Claus,” “Grandma Got Corona From a Reindeer,” and “Oh, CDC,” just to name a few.

In case you need real new music from Stapleton, his latest album “Starting Over” was released on Friday, November 13. Earlier this week, Stapleton and wife Morgane prerecorded a performance for the CMA Awards showcasing the title track to his album “Starting Over.”

Previous articleOBITUARY: George Bradley Epp
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here