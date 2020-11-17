Watch Chris Stapleton’s “A Very COVID Christmas”

On a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, country artist Chris Stapleton showcased a “new” Christmas album called A Very COVID Christmas.

This fake Christmas album includes titles like “Fauci the Snowman,” “I Saw Mommy Testing Santa Claus,” “Grandma Got Corona From a Reindeer,” and “Oh, CDC,” just to name a few.

In case you need real new music from Stapleton, his latest album “Starting Over” was released on Friday, November 13. Earlier this week, Stapleton and wife Morgane prerecorded a performance for the CMA Awards showcasing the title track to his album “Starting Over.”