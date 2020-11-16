OBITUARY: George Bradley Epp

George Bradley Epp, age 65, of Spring Hill, TN passed away Nov 13, 2020. Mr. Epp was born in Grand Island, Nebraska and was a retired Pastor. He attended The Church at Station Hill in Spring Hill, TN.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Epp.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Karen Epp of Spring Hill, TN; Son, Christian Epp and fiancé Stephanie Attanasio, of Spring Hill, TN; Daughter, Jennie Ellen Epp of Brookline, MA ; Mother, Esther Epp of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sisters, Cherlyn (Gary) Haussermann of Central City, Nebraska and Vicki (Tom) Johnson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Five Nieces and Nephews and Five Great Nieces and Nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN with Pastor Chris Brooks officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday from 1:00PM till service time at the gravesite.

Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com