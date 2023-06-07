Williamson Women: 4-Day Self-Defense Series in June and July

According to statistics, 78 women are forcibly raped every hour in the United States. Just as startling: One out of four college students reported being sexually assaulted sometime during their four years of school. The Franklin Police Department is proud to offer free self-defense training to women who live or work in Williamson County. The training incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction & avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced police officers.

Williamson women are invited to join us for this 4-day series:

June 13, 15, 20 and 22

All classes meet from 6pm – 9pm:

Franklin Police Headquarters

900 Columbia Avenue

* Space is limited, and registration is required *

Because these classes fill up so quickly,

FPD is also offering a July series:

July 11, 13, 18 and 20

For more information or to register, email Sergeant Amy Butler Download the RAD registration form here.

The 12-hour program is designed for the average woman with no previous experience or background in physical skills training. Mothers & daughters are encouraged to attend this free training together.

Helping to provide this training is something that I always look forward to,” said RAD Instructor, Sergeant Amy Butler. “Participants walk away from this experience with a renewed feeling of confidence that they can avoid or overcome an attacker, we just show them how.”