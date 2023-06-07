Your 2023 CMA Fest Forecast – Nice Start Bumpy Ending

Let’s get that haze and smoke out of here with some winds switching from the North later and a possible storm or two and get this party started!
Cowboy boots and Daisy Dukes will be quite comfortable for most of the CMA Fest, we will watch timing Saturday night into Sunday for a possible round of rain and storms and will keep you updated as we get closer!
Hydrate, have fun and enjoy!
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Widespread haze before 3pm, then widespread haze after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.