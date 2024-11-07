Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Art Show at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

Sunday, November 10, 10am – 4pm

2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin

Bethlehem United Methodist Church will feature an art show and sale of 14 Bethlehem members on Sunday, November 10, 2024 10:00-4:00. The 14 artists will be displaying and

selling paintings, pottery, quilts, and sculptures. The show and sale will be at Bethlehem UMC, 2419 Bethlehem Loop in the Grassland community. Admission is free and all are welcome!

10% of all sales will benefit Love on Wheels, one of Bethlehem’s missions. Love on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that assists children entering the foster care system by providing brand new suitcases filled with basic necessities. Donations accepted!

There will be refreshments and entertainment by the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of art and fun!