Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Indigo Roots Band at The Mockingbird Theater
Sunday, November 10, 7:00pm
The Mockingbird Theater & Bar
Get ready for a night of unforgettable Americana music with Indigo Roots Band at The Mockingbird Theater & Bar, near The Factory! This family trio, featuring talented siblings Bethany, Victoria, and Daniel, brings their unique blend of mandolin, guitar, fiddle, bass, and harmonies to the stage, capturing the heart and soul of American roots music.
Join Indigo Roots Band for an evening of vibrant rhythms, storytelling, and sibling harmonies that is sure to lift your spirits.
2Art Show at Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Sunday, November 10, 10am – 4pm
2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin
Bethlehem United Methodist Church will feature an art show and sale of 14 Bethlehem members on Sunday, November 10, 2024 10:00-4:00. The 14 artists will be displaying and
selling paintings, pottery, quilts, and sculptures. The show and sale will be at Bethlehem UMC, 2419 Bethlehem Loop in the Grassland community. Admission is free and all are welcome!
10% of all sales will benefit Love on Wheels, one of Bethlehem’s missions. Love on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that assists children entering the foster care system by providing brand new suitcases filled with basic necessities. Donations accepted!
There will be refreshments and entertainment by the Bethlehem Bluegrass Band. Everyone is invited to enjoy a day of art and fun!
3High School Football Playoffs Week 1
Friday, November 8, 7pm
It’s week 1 of high school football playoffs! Here’s the Williamson County match ups:
Centennial at Lincoln County
Page vs Columbia
Stewarts Creek vs Independence
Brentwood vs Smyrna
Antioch vs Franklin
Ravenwood vs Cane Ridge
Providence Christian vs Grace Christian Academy
Battle Ground Academy vs Knoxville Webb
Franklin Road Academy vs Chattanooga Christian
Christ Presbyterian Academy vs CAK
4Friends of Brentwood Library Hosting Quarterly Book Sale
November 8 – 10
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood
The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) is excited to announce that its quarterly
book sale will be held this week, November 8-10 at the John P. Holt Library in
Brentwood. Public sale hours are Friday, November 8 from 9 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday, November 9 from 10 am to 5:30 pm and Sunday, November 10 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm
A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and aisles of children’s and young-
adult fiction and nonfiction. Nearly all areas of interest are represented: history, science, religion, gardening, sports, biography, and much more. Hardback books are only $3
while paperbacks are just $2 apiece.
5Mistletoe Market at Franklin High
Saturday, November 9, 10am – 4pm
Franklin High, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Franklin High’s annual Mistletoe Market takes place Saturday, November 9, 2024.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., more than 80 vendors will gather at Franklin High to sell gifts, decor, crafts, jewelry, gourmet treats and more. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to the public.
