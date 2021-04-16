Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, Apr. 18, 2pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood
You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.). Open Houses are held each third Sunday of the month April through October
2. Premier Chiropractic Spring Fling
Saturday, Apr. 17, 10 am – 2 pm
2040 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
Join the free event at Premier Chiropractic where you can adopt some furry friends, enjoy food trucks, local vendors, & family activities!
3. Banana Pudding Festival
Saturday. Apr. 17, 9 am – 4 pm
Putnam County Fairgrounds,155 Fairground Street, Cookeville
4. Autism TN Birthday Bash at Adventure Science Center
Saturday, Apr. 17, 9 am – 11 am
800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
Autism Tennessee is very excited to announce its annual Family Fun Event in partnership with the Adventure Science Center! In honor of Autism Awareness Month, they are opening the doors of the Science Center just for families who have a family member with autism (closed to the public for the first hour) and will be adjusting the lights and sounds for more sensory-sensitive friends. This event is for all ages.
Find more information here.
5. Kite Fest at Mill Ridge Park
Saturday, Apr 17, 10 am – 3 pm
12965 Old Hickory Boulevard, Antioch