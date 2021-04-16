Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Boiling Springs Academy Open House

Boiling Spring Academy
photo by Donna Vissman 

 

Sunday, Apr. 18, 2pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood

You may have driven by the two-story brick house along Moores Lane and wondered what takes place there. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.). Open Houses are held each third Sunday of the month April through October

2. Premier Chiropractic Spring Fling

Premier Chiropractic
photo from Premier Chiropractic

Saturday, Apr. 17,  10 am – 2 pm

2040 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill

Join the free event at Premier Chiropractic where you can adopt some furry friends, enjoy food trucks, local vendors, & family activities!

3. Banana Pudding Festival

banana pudding festival
photo from National Banana Pudding Festival

Saturday. Apr. 17, 9 am – 4 pm
Putnam County Fairgrounds,155 Fairground Street, Cookeville

Come shop over 100 handmade arts & crafts, live music, local small businesses, boutiques, and food vendors will be located both inside and outside. The kids can also enjoy a petting zoo & $5 pony rides. No tickets are required for this event. Be sure to come hungry as they will have several food trucks to choose from and banana pudding galore!

4. Autism TN Birthday Bash at Adventure Science Center

Birthday Bash
photo from Autism TN

Saturday, Apr. 17, 9 am – 11 am

800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville

Autism Tennessee is very excited to announce its annual Family Fun Event in partnership with the Adventure Science Center! In honor of Autism Awareness Month, they are opening the doors of the Science Center just for families who have a family member with autism (closed to the public for the first hour) and will be adjusting the lights and sounds for more sensory-sensitive friends. This event is for all ages.

Find more information here. 

5. Kite Fest at Mill Ridge Park

Kite Festival
photo from Kite Fest Facebook

 

Saturday, Apr 17, 10 am – 3 pm
12965 Old Hickory Boulevard, Antioch

Bring the family for a Kite Fest, including free kite and flight instructions, picnic snacks, and park gear on each Saturday during April 2021. Feel free to bring your own kite and picnic stuff too. They will greet you upon arrival and assist you with this self-guided park experience for all ages. Safety screening and protocols will be followed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here