Studio Tenn Partners with TPAC for ‘Cabaret on Stage’

Studio Tenn Theatre Company, the Franklin-based professional regional theatre company and Tennessee Performing Arts Center today announce Cabaret on Stage, a Broadway cabaret series featuring world-class performers with the audience seated and socially distanced on the stage of the Polk Theatre alongside the performer.

Cabaret on Stage kicks off with Susan Egan on May 15 and is followed by summer performances by Adam Pascal, Branden & James, and Shoshana Bean. The series concludes on September 4th with an Intimate Evening with Norm Lewis.

Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director says, “I can’t think of a better partner to reemerge from the pandemic with than TPAC. We are beyond excited about this partnership and the cabaret series.”

Performance dates are:

An Intimate Evening with Susan Egan, Saturday, May 15 | 8:00 p.m.

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pascal, Saturday, June 12 | 8:00 p.m.

An Intimate Evening with Branden & James, Saturday, July 17 | 8:00 p.m. An Intimate

Evening with Shoshana Bean, Saturday, August 21 | 8:00 p.m. An Intimate Evening with

Norm Lewis, Saturday, September 4 | 8:00 p.m

Tickets for Cabaret on Stage are available at tpac.org.

TPAC’s health and safety partnership with HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health helps to ensure you can safely return to live performances. Here are a few new safety protocols to expect when returning to TPAC:

Patrons will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Air filtration systems are updated to improve ventilation in public spaces.

Enhanced hygiene, sanitation, and cleaning protocols before and after the performances.

Social distancing encouraged in restrooms, elevators, and other public areas where appropriate.

Touchless hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building.

When feasible, a touchless environment will be available in restrooms, concessions, merchandise, and Box Office.

ABOUT TPAC

TPAC® is a nonprofit organization dedicated to leading with excellence in the performing arts and arts education, creating meaningful and relevant experiences to enrich lives, strengthen communities, and support economic vitality. Learn more at tpac.org.

ABOUT STUDIO TENN

STUDIO TENN is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, Tenn. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. Learn more at studiotenn.com.