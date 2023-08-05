Williamson Health to Host Interactive Surgical Robot Experience at the Fair

Williamson Health will host an interactive surgical robot experience for Williamson County Fair attendees during the event’s kick-off weekend. Williamson Health surgeons representing a variety of specialties such as general surgery, urology and gynecology will be on site to guide demonstrations, exploration and hands-on trials of the da Vinci Robotic Surgery System.

Guests ages 16 and up (15 and under with parental supervision) can test their surgical skills with activities such as peeling produce and extracting pieces from an “Operation” game using the da Vinci robot.

Demos will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m, and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.