What to Know About the 2023 Williamson County Fair

It’s nine days of fun as the Williamson County Fair returns on Friday, August 4th and runs until August 12th.

Where is the fair? It’s at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. The event is held rain or shine; parking is free on site. Outside food and drink are prohibited

What are the hours for the fair?

Monday – Thursday: Gates Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight Friday: Gate Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday: Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

How much is admission?

Adults: $14 at the gate, Children ages 6 – 12: $7 at the gate, and Children ages 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the event or online here.

Midway rides tickets are $1.25 per ticket. Special band prices for unlimited rides are Monday-Friday, $25, Saturday, $35, and Sunday, $30.

Discounted admission days

Saturday, August 5th – Government Employee Day. Government Employees get in “FREE” with a special Government Employee ticket, compliments of Cigna. Drew Expositions will provide a Ride Special hand stamp for $10 per person, which can be purchased inside the arena in front of the elevator. Ride special is good for rides 10 am – 4 pm ONLY.

Sunday, August 6th -FREE admission for Seniors 55 and older all day, compliments of Cigna. Goodie bags will be given to the first 500 Seniors through the gates.

Monday, August 7th – Pay it Forward. Bring four canned goods, four food items, or 4 of anything from the “Critical Needs” list per person, ages six and up….and GET IN FREE! Find the critical need list for Graceworks here.

Tuesday, August 8th – $1 off admission for Middle Tennessee Electric customers with coupon insert from July bill.

Wednesday, August 9th – For just $3, sample portions of your favorite fair food at select vendors.

Thursday, August 10th – Celebrate a fun-filled evening as we celebrate farmers and our farming community. Come dressed as your favorite farmer and compete in one of five different age groups for the “best dressed” farmer!

Saturday, August 13 – Patriot Day. All active and retired military individuals are admitted FREE with military ID.

Shows and Attractions

All of the shows at the fair are free. At this year’s fair, you can see Chainsaw artists, BMX tricksters, sea lion splash, a magic show, Ninja Experience, and more.

Live music on the Nissan Stage will showcase Justin Dukes & Ethan Phillips, Tim Watson, Mindy Miler, Little Roy & Izzy, The Gibson Girls, Grasstime, and more.