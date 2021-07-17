Williamson County Schools EIC Hosts Mentor Mixer

Williamson County Schools is looking for local business and community members who want to serve as mentors for students. The Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) will host a Mentor Mixer Tuesday, July 27.

Those interested in volunteering at the EIC are invited to attend and learn more about becoming a mentor, coach or guest speaker. The event is free to attend and will begin at 5 p.m. To attend, fill out the RSVP form.

“If you become an EIC mentor, coach or speaker, you help provide opportunities for our WCS high school students,” said WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton. “They will be able to explore the world of entrepreneurship and innovation. You are guiding them with the tools, knowledge and support they need to succeed in their academic journey.”

To learn more about the EIC, visit the WCS website.