In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More
McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs. Read more
It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. Last week, she was spotted shopping in Nolensville. Read More
It’s back for 2021! Main Street Festival is currently underway, continuing Sunday, July 18 from 10 am to 6 pm. Read More
SPB Hospitality, the company’s portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, announced that it has agreed to acquire J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. Read More
Detectives in Franklin are seeking information about two business break-ins. This video shows a masked suspect breaking into the Cool Springs Boulevard CoreLife Eatery, at 3:10 am, last Thursday, July 8. Read More
Franklin resident, Hunter Metts, is just over a month out from the American Idol finale where he placed in the top seven before being eliminated. Read More
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, is holding its soft opening at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More
Back pain affects approximately eight out of ten adults at some point in their lives. The question, for many, is not “if” but “when” back pain may strike. We recently sat down with Michael McNamara, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, to learn more about what can be done to both prevent and recover from back pain. Read More
A look at the COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More