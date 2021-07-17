Main Street Festival: What to Know

It’s back for 2021! Main Street Festival will take place this weekend on Saturday, July 17 (10 am – 7 pm) -Sunday, July 18 ( 10 am – 6 pm).
- Opening ceremonies take place at 10 am on Saturday with a special acrobatic performance.
- There will be 40 food vendors with the crowd favorites kettle corn, donuts, and more.
- Visit the Heritage Foundation Headquarters for a chance to win – 2 tickets to the Franklin Theatre and a one-night stay in downtown Franklin.
- Don’t miss the kids’ zone, a beer garden by Bavarian Bierhaus, whiskey lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery, Mars Petcare pet zone, and more.
- Shuttle service is available from The Park at Harlinsdale, 239 Franklin Road and Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road on Saturday. Both shuttles will be available on Saturday, only from Harlinsdale Farm on Sunday.
- Download the Main Street Festival app to receive the latest festival updates, see a map of the festival and locate your favorite vendors. Find the android app here. Find the ios app here.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!