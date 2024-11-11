Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 21, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 21-25, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,200,000
|Highgate Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 48
|110 Century Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$595,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|240 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,497,143
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|116 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$765,000
|Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70
|6037 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$600,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1924 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,535,000
|Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141
|5033 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$136,000
|Wison Dan Pb 48 Pg 114
|7279 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$262,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|769 Saint Clair Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,858,780
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127
|1133 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$434,360
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|908 Mountain View Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$642,500
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2645 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,180,000
|Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8
|3073 Cheever St
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47
|2513 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$875,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57
|511 Cairnview Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24
|2016 Bairnsdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$345,000
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1959 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,141,193
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1298 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$627,277
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|688 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$881,010
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1270 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$622,472
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|692 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$583,543
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|700 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,074,415
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1989 Ellsworth Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$590,000
|Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65
|1267 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$257,500
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|201 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,068,700
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9324 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,130,000
|Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89
|5124 Dogwood Pt
|Brentwood
|37027
|$588,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 89
|2413 Mercer Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$230,000
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7107 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$805,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3100 Traviston Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$480,000
|Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167
|7263 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$760,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35
|269 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$842,501
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3274 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$669,900
|Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132
|7222 Richvale Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$257,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|203 Folsom Pvt Pass A
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3286 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$799,900
|1251 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,497,841
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5000 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$371,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6061 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$371,954
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3035 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$240,000
|Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72
|7111 Cherry Hill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$371,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|7013 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$954,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8028 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$860,000
|Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25
|139 Gardenia Way
|Franklin,
|37064
|$1,925,000
|6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$870,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117
|755 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,100,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$12,750,000
|August Park Ph2
|5944 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44
|2043 N Amber Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3028 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$819,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85
|8063 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,985,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|8252 Cavendish Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$477,000
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103
|1204 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Hays David
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,200,000
|Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 81
|4013 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45
|3137 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|$800,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15
|516 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 114
|1000 Monroe Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$486,000
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55
|4045 Locerbie Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,428,160
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|1042 Pasadena Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$925,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5180 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$690,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3334 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 63
|3004 Paper Mill Bridge Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000
|Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31
|718 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$573,076
|Emberly
|324 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$770,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1186 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$887,933
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5117 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000
|Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77
|1408 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,240,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 121
|9545 Sanctuary Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$272,100
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100
|7107 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,324,470
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|128 Watertown Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,731,050
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2084 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$943,368
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3204 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,245,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60
|1107 Murray Creek Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$785,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2289 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$505,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7078 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$836,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8033 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$510,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68
|1311 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,175,000
|South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 23
|1017 Alcove Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,856,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1629 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|703 Rain Meadow Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$827,500
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97
|1050 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$371,954
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3041 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$216,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8007 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$408,500
|Gregory Sidney Pb 9 Pg 59
|7840 Whippoorwill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$649,000
|Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88
|4001 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$371,000
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|3006 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5009 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,693,597
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1736 Briarmont Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$440,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|100 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000
|Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32
|1832 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$254,000
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5033 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,864,000
|Carothers Crossing West Pb 81 Pg 147
|5031 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$955,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194
|8349 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$100,000
|1903 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,283,800
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6417 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$725,000
|Chestnut Springs Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 41
|9703 Northfork Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78
|915 Hidden Oak Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$655,000
|Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134
|3188 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$449,900
|Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74
|740 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$768,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63
|204 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|102 Battle Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000
|Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138
|3408 Dunchurch Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,050,000
|Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145
|1401 Montmorenci Pass
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,050,000
|Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62
|611 Stonewater Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,326,365
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5813 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$490,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9539 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
Please join our FREE Newsletter