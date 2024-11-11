Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 21, 2024

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from October 21-25, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,200,000Highgate Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 48110 Century Oak DrFranklin37069
$595,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107240 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,497,143Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89116 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$765,000Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 706037 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$600,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071924 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,535,000Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 1415033 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$136,000Wison Dan Pb 48 Pg 1147279 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$262,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69769 Saint Clair AveSpring Hill37174
$1,858,780Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 1271133 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$434,360Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55908 Mountain View Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$642,500Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282645 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,180,000Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 83073 Cheever StFranklin37064
$650,000Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 472513 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$875,000Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57511 Cairnview DrFranklin37064
$595,000Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 242016 Bairnsdale DrThompsons Station37179
$345,000Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851959 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$1,141,193Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481298 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$627,277Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47688 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$881,010Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481270 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$622,472Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47692 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$583,543Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47700 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,074,415Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481989 Ellsworth LnArrington37014
$590,000Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 651267 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$257,500Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85201 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$4,068,700Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229324 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$1,130,000Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 895124 Dogwood PtBrentwood37027
$588,000Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 892413 Mercer CtThompsons Station37179
$230,000Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007107 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$805,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033100 Traviston DrFranklin37064
$480,000Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 1677263 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$760,000Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35269 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$842,501Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503274 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$669,900Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 1327222 Richvale DrFairview37062
$257,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85203 Folsom Pvt Pass ASpring Hill37174
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503286 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$799,9001251 Adams StFranklin37064
$1,497,841Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395000 Congress DrFranklin37064
$371,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396061 Congress DrFranklin37064
$371,954Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393035 William StFranklin37064
$240,000Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 727111 Cherry Hill LnFairview37062
$371,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1397013 Congress DrFranklin37064
$954,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878028 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$860,000Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25139 Gardenia WayFranklin,37064
$1,925,0006261 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$870,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117755 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$3,100,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$12,750,000August Park Ph25944 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 442043 N Amber DrSpring Hill37174
$498,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513028 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$819,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 858063 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$1,985,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 598252 Cavendish CtBrentwood37027
$477,000Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 1031204 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$750,000Hays DavidCross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,200,000Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 814013 Foxglove Farm DrFranklin37064
$600,000Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 453137 Locust HollowNolensville37135
$800,000Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15516 Antebellum CtFranklin37064
$2,700,000Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 1141000 Monroe LnBrentwood37027
$486,000Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 554045 Locerbie CirSpring Hill37174
$1,428,160Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 731042 Pasadena DrBrentwood37027
$925,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525180 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$690,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753334 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 633004 Paper Mill Bridge CtThompsons Station37179
$850,000Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31718 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$573,076Emberly324 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$770,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471186 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$887,933High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525117 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$650,000Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 771408 Bluegrass RdNolensville37135
$2,240,000Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 1219545 Sanctuary PlaceBrentwood37027
$272,100Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 1007107 Dogwood CtFairview37062
$1,324,470Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89128 Watertown DrNolensville37135
$2,731,050Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652084 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$943,368Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053204 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$1,245,000Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 601107 Murray Creek LnFranklin37069
$785,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122289 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$505,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137078 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$836,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068033 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$510,000Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 681311 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$1,175,000South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 231017 Alcove CtBrentwood37027
$2,856,000Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241629 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$885,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59703 Rain Meadow CtSpring Hill37174
$827,500Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 971050 Alice Springs CirSpring Hill37174
$371,954Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393041 William StFranklin37064
$216,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478007 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$408,500Gregory Sidney Pb 9 Pg 597840 Whippoorwill LnFairview37062
$649,000Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 884001 Oglethorpe DrFranklin37064
$371,000Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1393006 William StFranklin37064
$1,050,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105009 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$2,693,597Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241736 Briarmont PlaceBrentwood37027
$440,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115100 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 321832 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$254,000Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105033 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$1,864,000Carothers Crossing West Pb 81 Pg 1475031 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$955,000Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1948349 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$100,0001903 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$1,283,800Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566417 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$725,000Chestnut Springs Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 419703 Northfork DrBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78915 Hidden Oak PlBrentwood37027
$655,000Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 1343188 Tristan DrFranklin37064
$449,900Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74740 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$768,000Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63204 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$725,000102 Battle AveFranklin37064
$1,400,000Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 1383408 Dunchurch CtFranklin37067
$5,050,000Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 1451401 Montmorenci PassBrentwood37027
$2,050,000Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62611 Stonewater BlvdFranklin37064
$1,326,365High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525813 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$490,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129539 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027

