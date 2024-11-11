Williamson County Property Transfers Oct. 21, 2024

See where houses and property sold from October 21-25, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,200,000 Highgate Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 48 110 Century Oak Dr Franklin 37069 $595,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 240 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,497,143 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 116 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $765,000 Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70 6037 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $600,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1924 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,535,000 Westhaven Sec 58 Pb 76 Pg 141 5033 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $136,000 Wison Dan Pb 48 Pg 114 7279 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $262,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 769 Saint Clair Ave Spring Hill 37174 $1,858,780 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 127 1133 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $434,360 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 908 Mountain View Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $642,500 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2645 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,180,000 Westhaven Sec46 Pb 68 Pg 8 3073 Cheever St Franklin 37064 $650,000 Sneed Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 47 2513 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $875,000 Sullivan Farms Sec E Pb 30 Pg 57 511 Cairnview Dr Franklin 37064 $595,000 Cherry Grove Sec 1 Ph 2 Pb 34 Pg 24 2016 Bairnsdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $345,000 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1959 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,141,193 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1298 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $627,277 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 688 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $881,010 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1270 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $622,472 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 692 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $583,543 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 700 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,074,415 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1989 Ellsworth Ln Arrington 37014 $590,000 Stonebrook Sec 8 Pb 12 Pg 65 1267 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $257,500 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 201 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $4,068,700 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9324 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,130,000 Stonehenge Sec 3 Pb 7 Pg 89 5124 Dogwood Pt Brentwood 37027 $588,000 Cameron Farms Sec 6-b Pb 23 Pg 89 2413 Mercer Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $230,000 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7107 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $805,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3100 Traviston Dr Franklin 37064 $480,000 Buttrey Pb 10 Pg 167 7263 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $760,000 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 25 Pg 35 269 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $842,501 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3274 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $669,900 Richvale Ph1 Pb 79 Pg 132 7222 Richvale Dr Fairview 37062 $257,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 203 Folsom Pvt Pass A Spring Hill 37174 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3286 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $799,900 1251 Adams St Franklin 37064 $1,497,841 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5000 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $371,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6061 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $371,954 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3035 William St Franklin 37064 $240,000 Rolling Acres Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 72 7111 Cherry Hill Ln Fairview 37062 $371,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 7013 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $954,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8028 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $860,000 Willowsprings Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 25 139 Gardenia Way Franklin, 37064 $1,925,000 6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $870,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 Pb 70 Pg 117 755 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $3,100,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $12,750,000 August Park Ph2 5944 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 Campbell Station Sec 2 Pb 31 Pg 44 2043 N Amber Dr Spring Hill 37174 $498,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3028 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $819,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph 1 Pb 54 Pg 85 8063 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,985,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 8252 Cavendish Ct Brentwood 37027 $477,000 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 Pb 6 Pg 103 1204 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $750,000 Hays David Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,200,000 Foxglove Farm Pb 71 Pg 81 4013 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin 37064 $600,000 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a Pb 40 Pg 45 3137 Locust Hollow Nolensville 37135 $800,000 Founders Pointe Sec 9 Pb 27 Pg 15 516 Antebellum Ct Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 Pb 29 Pg 114 1000 Monroe Ln Brentwood 37027 $486,000 Chapmans Crossing Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 55 4045 Locerbie Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,428,160 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 1042 Pasadena Dr Brentwood 37027 $925,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5180 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $690,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3334 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-a Pb 46 Pg 63 3004 Paper Mill Bridge Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000 Carondelet Sec 6 Pb 4 Pg 31 718 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $573,076 Emberly 324 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $770,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1186 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $887,933 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5117 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $650,000 Stonebrook Sec 4 Pb 7 Pg 77 1408 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,240,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 121 9545 Sanctuary Place Brentwood 37027 $272,100 Glenhaven 100 Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 100 7107 Dogwood Ct Fairview 37062 $1,324,470 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 128 Watertown Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,731,050 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2084 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $943,368 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3204 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $1,245,000 Montpier Farms Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 60 1107 Murray Creek Ln Franklin 37069 $785,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2289 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $505,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7078 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $836,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8033 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $510,000 Newport Crossing Sec 8 Pb 38 Pg 68 1311 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $1,175,000 South Springs @ Pb 32 Pg 23 1017 Alcove Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,856,000 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1629 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $885,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 703 Rain Meadow Ct Spring Hill 37174 $827,500 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2 Pb 47 Pg 97 1050 Alice Springs Cir Spring Hill 37174 $371,954 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3041 William St Franklin 37064 $216,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8007 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $408,500 Gregory Sidney Pb 9 Pg 59 7840 Whippoorwill Ln Fairview 37062 $649,000 Stream Valley Sec 18 Pb 79 Pg 88 4001 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin 37064 $371,000 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 3006 William St Franklin 37064 $1,050,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5009 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $2,693,597 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1736 Briarmont Place Brentwood 37027 $440,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 100 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000 Westhaven Sec43 Pb 63 Pg 32 1832 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $254,000 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5033 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $1,864,000 Carothers Crossing West Pb 81 Pg 147 5031 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $955,000 Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194 8349 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $100,000 1903 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $1,283,800 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6417 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $725,000 Chestnut Springs Sec 2 Pb 34 Pg 41 9703 Northfork Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Chenoweth Sec 3 Pb 54 Pg 78 915 Hidden Oak Pl Brentwood 37027 $655,000 Franklin Green Sec 16 Pb 32 Pg 134 3188 Tristan Dr Franklin 37064 $449,900 Andover Sec 1 Pb 26 Pg 74 740 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $768,000 Founders Pointe Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 63 204 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $725,000 102 Battle Ave Franklin 37064 $1,400,000 Daventry Sec4 Pb 79 Pg 138 3408 Dunchurch Ct Franklin 37067 $5,050,000 Cartwright Close Pb 64 Pg 145 1401 Montmorenci Pass Brentwood 37027 $2,050,000 Westhaven Sec 23 Pb 48 Pg 62 611 Stonewater Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,326,365 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5813 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $490,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9539 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027

