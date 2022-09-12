Williamson County Property Transfers August 22

See where houses and property sold for August 22-26, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$656,418.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|5024 Nature Walk Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,500.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 3
|4013 Kelsey Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center
|8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,007.00
|Carondelet Sec 2
|603 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2
|903 Idlewild Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$851,410.00
|Arrington Ridge Sec2
|7081 Fiddlers Glen Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$899,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 2
|7120 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$950,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1454 Crimson Clover Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$997,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5
|612 Pendlebury Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7509 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$800,000.00
|Stratford Place
|188 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|102 Gillette Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,410,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|174 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,185,035.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3157 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,468,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec11
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,797,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9061 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 2
|1263 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,330,000.00
|4248 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$780,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|111 Collinwood Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|409 Alexander Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,095.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1536 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$839,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 3
|1001 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10
|9427 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$375,000.00
|Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,945,000.00
|Grove Sec9
|8689 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$355,000.00
|Cadet Homes Sec 2
|116 Grenadier Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,095.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1532 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,800,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2000 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000.00
|Catalina Ph5
|748 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,785,000.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|831 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,105,645.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9311 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,393,816.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1594 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 5c
|2341 Carouth Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 3
|1119 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1013 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,010,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 6
|8113 Covington Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|1202 Brentwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$270,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$869,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|615 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$781,801.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec5
|7659 Delancey Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$859,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 21
|2223 Wolford Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$530,200.00
|Stonebrook Sec 8
|1306 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,842.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7148 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$940,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7
|9042 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|37064
|$19,500,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|308 Mallory Station Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$453,798.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|372 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$675,100.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|100 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$12,000,000.00
|Park Village Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$779,000.00
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|119 Buckhead Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$675,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 8
|103 Collinwood Close
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,370,000.00
|Chevoit Hills
|9307 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,180,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 5
|729 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7119 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$688,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 2
|3049 Foot Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$809,500.00
|Gordon
|8015 Shoals Branch Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$775,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|3024 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|Chadderton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,012,700.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 13
|9470 Calais Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$705,125.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|407 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$793,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1205 Broadgate Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$531,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 3
|2115 Iroquois Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$115,000.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph4
|1035 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #145
|Franklin
|37064
|$422,500.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|2004 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 1
|242 Pelham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$478,500.00
|7780 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$2,905,780.00
|Westhaven Sec 58
|2019 Clifton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|420 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1410 Baileys Barn Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-b
|308 Monticello Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Burkitt Village Add Ph1
|909 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$745,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 13
|1720 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,195,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6567 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$434,500.00
|7780 W Lick Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$11,000,000.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8134 Mountaintop Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,525,000.00
|Kay Hunter
|5184 Fire Tower Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000.00
|Natchez Ridge
|4100 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$490,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1485 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #i-1
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$605,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18b
|2018 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,438.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7040 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|2014 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,000.00
|Berkley Walk
|9507 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$599,000.00
|Preserve @
|602 Ballington Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,536,420.00
|Terrabrooke
|1808 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,997,265.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1883 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$225,000.00
|7365 Coldwater Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$640,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|80 Truman Rd E
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000.00
|Lynnhurst
|417 Forrest St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|435 Eddy Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$297,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|2271 Dewey Dr #d-3
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,300.00
|Wakefield Sec 3
|4000 Farmville Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$524,999.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2128 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,498,950.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5400 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$979,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|2032 Echelon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$570,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2126 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$699,717.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4081 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,227,243.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6010 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,100,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9292 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$772,000.00
|Windsor Park Sec 1
|1013 St Georges Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$719,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2250 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$898,420.00
|Burkitt Village Addition Ph3
|973 Redstone Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,410,925.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3170 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$520,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,260.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|374 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,154,396.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5550 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$537,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 14
|1329 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|Landings @ Preston Park
|Bess Blvd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,322,840.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3174 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|PRIMM SPRINGS TN 38476
|$665,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1
|8084 Canonbury Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec13
|217 Coffenbury Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,700,000.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2115 Berry Patch Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$806,718.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1009 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$299,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 101
|Franklin
|37064
|$396,914.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|376 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$466,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$419,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 306
|Franklin
|37064
|$361,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|2000 Shadow Green Dr 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|200 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|5564 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$743,900.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|3007 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000.00
|Coveted Views
|1515 Lewis Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Franklin Commons So Sec 4
|175 Rosa Helm Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$562,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|306 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,675,000.00
|5290 Bedford Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064