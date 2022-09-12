Williamson County Property Transfers August 22

See where houses and property sold for August 22-26, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$656,418.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec155024 Nature Walk TrlThompsons Station37179
$565,500.00Spring Hill Est Ph 34013 Kelsey WaySpring Hill37174
$530,000.00Berry Farms Town Center 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240Franklin37064
$1,000,007.00Carondelet Sec 2603 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$425,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2903 Idlewild CtFranklin37069
$851,410.00Arrington Ridge Sec27081 Fiddlers Glen DrArrington37014
$899,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 27120 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$950,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods1454 Crimson Clover CtBrentwood37027
$997,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5612 Pendlebury Park PlFranklin37069
$3,900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27509 Trident Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$800,000.00Stratford Place188 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$625,000.00Cottonwood Est102 Gillette DrFranklin37069
$1,410,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2174 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$1,185,035.00Daventry Sec33157 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$3,468,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec11Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,797,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79061 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$725,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 21263 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,330,000.004248 Warren RdFranklin37067
$780,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8111 Collinwood PlFranklin37064
$400,000.00Magnolia Place409 Alexander DrFranklin37064
$445,095.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171536 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$839,900.00Westhaven Sec 31001 State BlvdFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 109427 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$375,000.00Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$1,945,000.00Grove Sec98689 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$355,000.00Cadet Homes Sec 2116 Grenadier DrFranklin37064
$445,095.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171532 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$3,800,000.00Tollgate Village Sec352000 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$975,000.00Catalina Ph5748 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$1,785,000.00Westhaven Sec59831 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$3,105,645.00Witherspoon Sec79311 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$2,393,816.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41594 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$820,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 5c2341 Carouth CtNolensville37135
$975,000.00Indian Point Sec 31119 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21013 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$1,010,000.00Brenthaven Sec 68113 Covington CtBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 31202 Brentwood LnBrentwood37027
$270,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-4Franklin37064
$869,000.00Westhaven Sec 13615 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$781,801.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec57659 Delancey DrCollege Grove37046
$859,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 212223 Wolford CirFranklin37067
$530,200.00Stonebrook Sec 81306 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$825,842.00Vineyard Valley Sec37148 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$940,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec79042 Berry Farms CrossingFranklin37064
$19,500,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx308 Mallory Station RdFranklin37067
$453,798.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2372 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$675,100.00Dallas Downs Sec 6100 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$12,000,000.00Park Village DrFairview37062
$779,000.00Courtside @ Southern Woods119 Buckhead CtBrentwood37027
$675,000.00Temple Hills Sec 8103 Collinwood CloseFranklin37069
$1,370,000.00Chevoit Hills9307 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,180,000.00Willowsprings Sec 5729 Springlake DrFranklin37064
$475,000.00Dogwood Hills7119 Sutton PlFairview37062
$688,000.00Campbell Station Sec 23049 Foot PtSpring Hill37174
$809,500.00Gordon8015 Shoals Branch RdPrimm Springs38476
$775,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec253024 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,260,000.00St Marlow Sec1Chadderton DrFranklin37064
$1,012,700.00Raintree Forest So Sec 139470 Calais CtBrentwood37027
$705,125.00Copper Ridge Ph5407 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$793,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 331205 Broadgate DrFranklin37067
$531,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 32115 Iroquois CtThompsons Station37179
$115,000.00Cumberland Estates Ph41035 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$325,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 11101 Downs Blvd #145Franklin37064
$422,500.00Mckays Mill Sec 342004 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$2,000,000.00Lenox Park Sec 1242 Pelham DrBrentwood37027
$478,500.007780 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$2,905,780.00Westhaven Sec 582019 Clifton StFranklin37064
$1,030,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13420 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$600,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11410 Baileys Barn CtSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000.00Monticello Sec 5-b308 Monticello RdFranklin37064
$875,000.00Burkitt Village Add Ph1909 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$745,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 131720 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$1,195,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26567 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$434,500.007780 W Lick Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$11,000,000.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38134 Mountaintop DrCollege Grove37046
$1,525,000.00Kay Hunter5184 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$795,000.00Natchez Ridge4100 Natchez Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$490,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1485 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$300,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #i-1Spring Hill37174
$605,000.00Wades Grove Sec18b2018 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$780,438.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17040 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$900,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec252014 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$880,000.00Berkley Walk9507 Coronet LnBrentwood37027
$599,000.00Preserve @602 Ballington DrFranklin37064
$2,536,420.00Terrabrooke1808 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,997,265.00Traditions Sec51883 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$225,000.007365 Coldwater RdFairview37062
$640,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec2580 Truman Rd EFranklin37064
$445,000.00Lynnhurst417 Forrest StFranklin37064
$1,100,000.00435 Eddy LnFranklin37064
$297,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 22271 Dewey Dr #d-3Spring Hill37174
$640,300.00Wakefield Sec 34000 Farmville CtSpring Hill37174
$524,999.00Falcon Creek Sec 22128 Melody DrFranklin37067
$2,498,950.00High Park Hill Sec15400 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$979,000.00Echelon Sec12032 Echelon DrFranklin37064
$570,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22126 Melody DrFranklin37067
$699,717.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164081 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,227,243.00Westhaven Sec596010 Camberley StFranklin37064
$4,100,000.00Witherspoon Sec59292 Fordham DrBrentwood37027
$772,000.00Windsor Park Sec 11013 St Georges WayFranklin37064
$719,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172250 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$898,420.00Burkitt Village Addition Ph3973 Redstone LnNolensville37135
$1,410,925.00Daventry Sec33170 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$520,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkBess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$385,260.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2374 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,154,396.00Hardeman Springs Sec35550 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$537,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 141329 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$450,000.00Landings @ Preston ParkBess BlvdSpring Hill37174
$1,322,840.00Daventry Sec33174 Chase Point DrFranklinPRIMM SPRINGS TN 38476
$665,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 18084 Canonbury DrNolensville37135
$825,000.00Stream Valley Sec13217 Coffenbury CtFranklin37064
$1,700,000.00Blackberry Estates2115 Berry Patch RdThompsons Station37179
$806,718.00Riverbluff Sec31009 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$299,990.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 101Franklin37064
$396,914.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2376 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$466,990.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 305Franklin37064
$419,990.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 306Franklin37064
$361,990.00Shadow Green Sec22000 Shadow Green Dr 301Franklin37064
$960,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19200 Rich CirFranklin37064
$950,000.005564 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$743,900.00Stream Valley Sec173007 Fernshaw LnFranklin37064
$800,000.00Coveted Views1515 Lewis LnFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Franklin Commons So Sec 4175 Rosa Helm WayFranklin37067
$562,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5306 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,675,000.005290 Bedford Creek RdFranklin37064

