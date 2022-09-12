Williamson County Property Transfers August 22

See where houses and property sold for August 22-26, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $656,418.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 5024 Nature Walk Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $565,500.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 3 4013 Kelsey Way Spring Hill 37174 $530,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center 8086 Berry Farms Crossing 240 Franklin 37064 $1,000,007.00 Carondelet Sec 2 603 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $425,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 903 Idlewild Ct Franklin 37069 $851,410.00 Arrington Ridge Sec2 7081 Fiddlers Glen Dr Arrington 37014 $899,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 2 7120 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $950,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1454 Crimson Clover Ct Brentwood 37027 $997,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 612 Pendlebury Park Pl Franklin 37069 $3,900,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7509 Trident Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $800,000.00 Stratford Place 188 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $625,000.00 Cottonwood Est 102 Gillette Dr Franklin 37069 $1,410,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2 174 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $1,185,035.00 Daventry Sec3 3157 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $3,468,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,797,500.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9061 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 2 1263 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,330,000.00 4248 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $780,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 8 111 Collinwood Pl Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 Magnolia Place 409 Alexander Dr Franklin 37064 $445,095.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1536 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $839,900.00 Westhaven Sec 3 1001 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 9427 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $375,000.00 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,945,000.00 Grove Sec9 8689 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $355,000.00 Cadet Homes Sec 2 116 Grenadier Dr Franklin 37064 $445,095.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1532 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $3,800,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec35 2000 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000.00 Catalina Ph5 748 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $1,785,000.00 Westhaven Sec59 831 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $3,105,645.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9311 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,393,816.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1594 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $820,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 5c 2341 Carouth Ct Nolensville 37135 $975,000.00 Indian Point Sec 3 1119 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1013 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $1,010,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 6 8113 Covington Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 1202 Brentwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $270,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #g-4 Franklin 37064 $869,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 615 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $781,801.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec5 7659 Delancey Dr College Grove 37046 $859,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 21 2223 Wolford Cir Franklin 37067 $530,200.00 Stonebrook Sec 8 1306 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $825,842.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7148 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $940,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 9042 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin 37064 $19,500,000.00 Galleria Commercial Complx 308 Mallory Station Rd Franklin 37067 $453,798.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 372 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $675,100.00 Dallas Downs Sec 6 100 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $12,000,000.00 Park Village Dr Fairview 37062 $779,000.00 Courtside @ Southern Woods 119 Buckhead Ct Brentwood 37027 $675,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 8 103 Collinwood Close Franklin 37069 $1,370,000.00 Chevoit Hills 9307 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,180,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 5 729 Springlake Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000.00 Dogwood Hills 7119 Sutton Pl Fairview 37062 $688,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 2 3049 Foot Pt Spring Hill 37174 $809,500.00 Gordon 8015 Shoals Branch Rd Primm Springs 38476 $775,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 3024 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,260,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 Chadderton Dr Franklin 37064 $1,012,700.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 13 9470 Calais Ct Brentwood 37027 $705,125.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 407 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $793,500.00 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1205 Broadgate Dr Franklin 37067 $531,000.00 Cameron Farms Sec 3 2115 Iroquois Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $115,000.00 Cumberland Estates Ph4 1035 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $325,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 2 Rev 1 1101 Downs Blvd #145 Franklin 37064 $422,500.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 2004 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 Lenox Park Sec 1 242 Pelham Dr Brentwood 37027 $478,500.00 7780 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $2,905,780.00 Westhaven Sec 58 2019 Clifton St Franklin 37064 $1,030,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13 420 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Burtonwood Sec 1 1410 Baileys Barn Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000.00 Monticello Sec 5-b 308 Monticello Rd Franklin 37064 $875,000.00 Burkitt Village Add Ph1 909 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $745,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 13 1720 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $1,195,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6567 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $434,500.00 7780 W Lick Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $11,000,000.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8134 Mountaintop Dr College Grove 37046 $1,525,000.00 Kay Hunter 5184 Fire Tower Rd Franklin 37064 $795,000.00 Natchez Ridge 4100 Natchez Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $490,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a 1485 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #i-1 Spring Hill 37174 $605,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18b 2018 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $780,438.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7040 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $900,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 2014 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $880,000.00 Berkley Walk 9507 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027 $599,000.00 Preserve @ 602 Ballington Dr Franklin 37064 $2,536,420.00 Terrabrooke 1808 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,997,265.00 Traditions Sec5 1883 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $225,000.00 7365 Coldwater Rd Fairview 37062 $640,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 80 Truman Rd E Franklin 37064 $445,000.00 Lynnhurst 417 Forrest St Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 435 Eddy Ln Franklin 37064 $297,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2 2271 Dewey Dr #d-3 Spring Hill 37174 $640,300.00 Wakefield Sec 3 4000 Farmville Ct Spring Hill 37174 $524,999.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2128 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $2,498,950.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5400 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $979,000.00 Echelon Sec1 2032 Echelon Dr Franklin 37064 $570,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2126 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $699,717.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4081 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,227,243.00 Westhaven Sec59 6010 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $4,100,000.00 Witherspoon Sec5 9292 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 $772,000.00 Windsor Park Sec 1 1013 St Georges Way Franklin 37064 $719,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2250 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $898,420.00 Burkitt Village Addition Ph3 973 Redstone Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,410,925.00 Daventry Sec3 3170 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $520,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $385,260.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 374 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,154,396.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5550 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $537,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 14 1329 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 Landings @ Preston Park Bess Blvd Spring Hill 37174 $1,322,840.00 Daventry Sec3 3174 Chase Point Dr Franklin PRIMM SPRINGS TN 38476 $665,000.00 Burkitt Place Ph 1-a Sec 1 8084 Canonbury Dr Nolensville 37135 $825,000.00 Stream Valley Sec13 217 Coffenbury Ct Franklin 37064 $1,700,000.00 Blackberry Estates 2115 Berry Patch Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $806,718.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1009 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $299,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 101 Franklin 37064 $396,914.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 376 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $466,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 305 Franklin 37064 $419,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 306 Franklin 37064 $361,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 2000 Shadow Green Dr 301 Franklin 37064 $960,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 200 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 5564 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $743,900.00 Stream Valley Sec17 3007 Fernshaw Ln Franklin 37064 $800,000.00 Coveted Views 1515 Lewis Ln Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Franklin Commons So Sec 4 175 Rosa Helm Way Franklin 37067 $562,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 306 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,675,000.00 5290 Bedford Creek Rd Franklin 37064