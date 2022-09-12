OBITUARY: Rodger Dale Moore

Mr. Rodger Dale Moore passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, he was 78 years old.

He was born to Henry and Ada Moore on May 9, 1944 in Franklin Tennessee.

In 1990 Rodger married the love of his life Joyce.

Rodger was known for his love of sports especially University of Tennessee Football and his grandchildren. Never met a stranger. Rodger spent 29 years with UPS.

Rodger is survived by his wife of 32 years Joyce Moore, sons Darron(Tammy) Moore, Derrick Moore, Troy Wilson, daughter Jennifer Parrish, grandchildren Jake Parrish, Charlie Parrish, Eli Moore, Maclaine Moore, Sam Parrish, sister Nellie (Jack) Hagewood and beloved dogs Crickett and Bella Rose.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Corporation.

