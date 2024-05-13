Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through May 18, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 13-18, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Pistachio Gelato ft. Muddy Bites® – A buttery cookie filled with pistachio gelato-inspired filling, chopped pistachio pieces, and topped with a Muddy Bites® waffle cone treat.

French Toast – A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Sea Salt Toffee – A warm and delicious infusion of toffee and milk chocolate chips, topped with a dash of flakey sea salt.

Wedding Cake – A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls.

Peanut Butter Cookies & Cream – A smooth mix of chocolate and peanut butter, studded with the tasty crunch of cookies and cream bits.

