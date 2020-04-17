Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin is hosting a series of Saturday community rabies clinics happening now through April 25. Protecting pets from this fatal illness is safe, easy and effective. The State of Tennessee requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be current on rabies vaccinations.

Clinics are open to the public and staffed by local veterinary clinics. Rabies shots are $10 per pet. Please bring cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Microchips are available only at the Williamson County Animal Center location on April 25 for an additional fee of $15 per pet.

For your safety and that of our clinic staff, please observe COVID-19 precautions and social distancing and follow the instructions of staff at each clinic. *This schedule is subject to change without notice. For the latest information, follow the shelter on Facebook or visit www.adoptwcac.org.

Saturday, April 18

Brentwood Middle School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Independence High School 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Williamson Co. Animal Center* 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. *Microchips at this location only

Due to the COVID-19 virus in our communities, the adoption center at Williamson County Animal Center is currently closed, and all adoptions are being conducted through our website, www.adoptwcac.org. Owner surrenders are accepted by appointment only. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or follow us on Facebook.