



“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.”– Jeff Miller

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 and The Tennessee Pledge, the annual Memorial Day Service will not be held as a live event at the county’s Veterans’ Park for 2020.

Instead the Memorial Day Service will be produced for broadcast by the county’s WC-TV personnel. The service will continue to honor our fallen veterans and include the addition of 15 new brick pavers to the Veterans’ Memorial Park. Retired Navy Officer, Bob Ravener will be the guest speaker. Prior to entering the private sector, Mr. Ravener served in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Officer. He finished his active duty service at the United States Naval Academy where he served as an instructor, coach, and recruiter. He also spent time in the Naval Reserves following active duty.

Mr. Ravener graduated from the United States Naval Academy, where he earned distinction as a leader, intercollegiate varsity baseball player and is past president of his class. He also earned an MBA from New York University.

The Ceremony will include comments from Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor, Rogers Anderson (Veteran, USAF).

The Ceremony will be broadcast at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 and will be aired on Comcast Channel 3, Charter Channel 192, AT&T Channel 99, and United Communications Channel 207. The public may also access the ceremony on WC-TV’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/wctvnet and on their website: www.wc-tv.net.

The link to watch it live can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzWlWG32t-I&feature=youtu.be



