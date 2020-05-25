



Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize its top school volunteers with the 2020 Shining Apple Awards.

Although the ceremony had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not stopping the district from celebrating the contributions made by this year’s fabulous award winners.

The video above highlights these amazing men and women with messages from staff and students from all 48 schools. Congratulations to them, and a huge thank you to all of the school volunteers across the district for the time they’ve dedicated to WCS students.



