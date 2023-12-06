WEATHER 12-6-7-2023 Cold and Windy

By
Clark Shelton
-

Cold and windy the next couple of days will give way to rain and possibly a few storms this weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
