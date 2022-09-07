WCS Answers Questions About a Turning Point USA Event

In the September 6, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions about Turning Point USA.

I heard that Turning Point USA is holding an event at a local high school. Is that true?

No. There is false information circulating about a Turning Point USA event that’s been advertised to be held at Nolensville High on September 21. That event was never approved to be held at Nolensville High. The district has asked that organization and its affiliates to remove all references to Nolensville High from its advertising. School Board policy outlines the use of school facilities. See the Community Use of Facilities policy for more information.

