Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 15

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 15-19, 2022.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $88,000,000 Artessa Windcross Ct Franklin 37067 $14,500,000 Legg Carol Louise 248 Arrowhead Rd Franklin 37069 $5,730,000 Traceland Est Stillhouse Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 1985 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $2,073,995 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6325 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $2,000,000 238 Public Sq Franklin 37064 $1,925,000 Kings Chapel Sec6 4131 Old Light Cir Arrington 37014 $1,908,612 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6051 Porters Union Way Arrington 37014 $1,840,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8015 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $1,775,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 1822 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Keystone Sec 5 1482 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,648,131 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6113 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,475,000 Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1 2906 Mclemore Cir Franklin 37064 $1,475,000 Falls Grove Sec 4 7013 Farm Field Dr College Grove 37046 $1,366,389 Kings Chapel Sec11 4770 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,360,000 Chenoweth Sec 17 9470 Smithson Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,332,752 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5586 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $1,299,000 Bridgemore Village Sec6a 3541 Creamery Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,251,000 Landmark Of Brentwood 6037 Wellesley Way Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 415 Ridge View Ct Franklin 37067 $1,169,584 Westhaven Sec59 819 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,155,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 3016 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $1,150,000 Brixworth Ph7b 9020 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,149,990 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1804 Apperley Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,120,000 5527 Sycamore St Franklin 37064