Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 15

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house befunky with filter

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 15-19, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$88,000,000ArtessaWindcross CtFranklin37067
$14,500,000Legg Carol Louise248 Arrowhead RdFranklin37069
$5,730,000Traceland EstStillhouse Hollow RdFranklin37064
$2,400,0001985 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$2,073,995Hardeman Springs Sec26325 Percheron LnArrington37014
$2,000,000238 Public SqFranklin37064
$1,925,000Kings Chapel Sec64131 Old Light CirArrington37014
$1,908,612Hardeman Springs Sec26051 Porters Union WayArrington37014
$1,840,000Burning Tree Farms Sec18015 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$1,775,000Morgan Farms Sec 11822 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Keystone Sec 51482 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$1,648,131Lookaway Farms Sec26113 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,475,000Mclemore Farms Add Sec 12906 Mclemore CirFranklin37064
$1,475,000Falls Grove Sec 47013 Farm Field DrCollege Grove37046
$1,366,389Kings Chapel Sec114770 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,360,000Chenoweth Sec 179470 Smithson LnBrentwood37027
$1,332,752Hardeman Springs Sec35586 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$1,299,000Bridgemore Village Sec6a3541 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,251,000Landmark Of Brentwood6037 Wellesley WayBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Cedarmont Farms Ph 5415 Ridge View CtFranklin37067
$1,169,584Westhaven Sec59819 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,155,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 23016 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$1,150,000Brixworth Ph7b9020 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,149,990Scales Farmstead Ph11804 Apperley DrNolensville37135
$1,120,0005527 Sycamore StFranklin37064

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here