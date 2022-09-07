Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for August 15

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 15-19, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$88,000,000
|Artessa
|Windcross Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$14,500,000
|Legg Carol Louise
|248 Arrowhead Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,730,000
|Traceland Est
|Stillhouse Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|1985 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,073,995
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6325 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,000,000
|238 Public Sq
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,925,000
|Kings Chapel Sec6
|4131 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,908,612
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6051 Porters Union Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,840,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8015 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,775,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1822 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Keystone Sec 5
|1482 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,648,131
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6113 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,475,000
|Mclemore Farms Add Sec 1
|2906 Mclemore Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,475,000
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|7013 Farm Field Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,366,389
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4770 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,360,000
|Chenoweth Sec 17
|9470 Smithson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,332,752
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5586 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,299,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3541 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,251,000
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6037 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|415 Ridge View Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,169,584
|Westhaven Sec59
|819 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,155,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2
|3016 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,000
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9020 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,149,990
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1804 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,120,000
|5527 Sycamore St
|Franklin
|37064