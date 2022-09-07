Independence Defeats Centennial in Football Region Opener

Independence High School picked up a Region 7-6A win over Centennial this weekend, defeating the Cougars by a score of 17-14.

The Eagles scored first on a 34-yard touchdown throw from Cody Pagach to Hudson Cobb. Centennial answered with a touchdown run to end the first quarter. Following a field goal by Independence, CHS regained the lead when Myles Johnson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

After a lengthy lightning delay forced the game to be postponed until Saturday, IHS running back Tre Hartwell scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 77-yard run in the fourth quarter. High School Football Scoreboard

The Eagles will take on Pope Prep on Thursday at home, while the Cougars will travel to Antioch. That game will also be played on Thursday.

Game photos at WCS!

MORE SCHOOL NEWS